Zimbabwe seeks govt's permission for Nov tour of Pakistan

The Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has sought permission from its government to tour Pakistan for a three-match ODI series and as many T20Is in November.



Zimbabwe had to recently call off a home series against Afghanistan due to additional measures put in place by the government to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

ZC Communications Manager Darlington Majonga was quoted as saying by The Chronicle that they are hoping to save their international season with the tour to Pakistan, which would of course be subject to the government’s approval.

"ZC had applied for a waiver to proceed with the series in a strictly controlled environment, but with Zimbabwe experiencing a rise in the number of coronavirus cases, the government advised that the country was not yet ready to host visiting teams,” he said.

“However, all hope is not lost as ZC will seek clearance from the government for the team to travel to Pakistan in October."

PCB, according to sources, is busying making bio-secure arrangements for the Zimbabwe series as well as the remianing matches of the Pakistan Super League 2020.

The board intends to hold the T20 matches after the Zimbabwe series.

