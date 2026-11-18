An undated picture of former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar. — Instagram/@imshoaibakhtar

KARACHI: Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has raised serious concerns over the declining popularity of cricket in the country, claiming that the sport has been losing its appeal for the past two decades.

He also reflected on ball-tampering practices and the atmosphere of mistrust within Pakistan's dressing room during the late 1990s.

Speaking on Wisden's The Scoop, Akhtar criticised changes to cricket's playing conditions, arguing that the game had increasingly become batter-friendly at the expense of fast bowlers.

"The game is dying. It's been dying for the last 20 years," Akhtar said, pointing to the introduction of two new balls and other rule changes that, in his view, have diminished the influence of fast bowling.

The former speedster also questioned Pakistan's ability to produce cricketing heroes capable of inspiring younger generations.

While acknowledging Babar Azam's presence, Akhtar said the country was no longer producing the kind of sporting personalities who could attract young fans to the game.

He revealed that even his own children did not follow cricket, with one of his sons expressing disappointment over the lack of aggression in the Pakistan team.

"My son says, 'Dad, I don't see any aggression in our team,'" Akhtar recalled.

During the interview, Akhtar also opened up about ball-tampering practices during his playing days, revealing that bottle tops were used to alter the condition of cricket balls.

"We used to use bottle tops, not sandpaper back in England," he said.

The former pacer explained that various methods were employed to generate reverse swing, adding that such practices were often known to the entire team rather than being limited to a few individuals.

Referring to the controversy surrounding Australian cricket and comments made by Usman Khawaja, Akhtar expressed support for the latter's position, suggesting that responsibility for altering the condition of the ball should not necessarily be attributed to just a handful of players.

Akhtar also recalled the tense atmosphere in Pakistan's dressing room during the match-fixing investigations of the late 1990s, saying the uncertainty surrounding some teammates made it difficult to know whom to trust.

He revealed that there were occasions when he felt as though he was competing against 22 players rather than 11 because of the suspicion surrounding the team.

The former pacer added that he had much more to say about some of his former teammates but did not want to expose them publicly.

Reflecting on his playing career, Akhtar said opposition batters often feared his extreme pace, recalling instances in which his deliveries struck batting greats Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar.

He admitted that such incidents had left him deeply concerned about the possibility of causing serious injuries.

Although intimidating batters was an integral part of his approach to fast bowling, Akhtar said the thought of seriously harming a fellow cricketer had always been frightening.

The former Pakistan speedster also proposed changes to Test cricket to restore the balance between bat and ball.

He suggested allowing fast bowlers to deliver four bouncers per over and reverting to the use of a single ball.

Akhtar even expressed his willingness to pay $100,000 upfront for a Test match played under conditions that would encourage more aggressive fast bowling.

He also criticised the International Cricket Council (ICC) for failing to expand the game sufficiently beyond its traditional cricket-playing nations.

Urging Olympic authorities to support cricket's global expansion, Akhtar said providing greater opportunities to emerging nations could help create new cricketing powerhouses over the next 10 to 15 years.

Meanwhile, Akhtar ruled out taking up any position within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), insisting that he had no interest in becoming involved in cricket administration or its politics.

He said he had promised his mother that he would stay away from politics and the PCB, adding that he intended to honour that commitment.