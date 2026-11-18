This collage of picture shows Deontay Wilder (left) and Jai Opetaia. — Reuters/Zuffa Boxing

Australian boxer Jai Opetaia has withdrawn from his scheduled heavyweight fight against Deontay Wilder, which was due to take place on the undercard of Tyson Fury's clash with Anthony Joshua.

The unbeaten cruiserweight champion was set to make his heavyweight debut against American Wilder at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 11th December.

The 31-year-old did not reveal the reason behind his withdrawal, but reports suggest he aggravated a hand injury during training.

Opetaia apologised to Wilder and his team in a post on Instagram.

"Apologies to everyone and especially [Wilder] and his team for withdrawing from the bout," he wrote.

"Fighter to fighter, I know the feeling and it's frustrating. I've always prided myself on fighting anyone, any place."

He also hit back at critics who claimed he was avoiding Wilder because of the American's powerful right hand, describing them as "keyboard warriors".

Opetaia, who has won all 31 of his professional fights, said his main target remains becoming the undisputed cruiserweight champion.

Unified champion David Benavidez has also shown interest in facing the Australian in 2027.

Opetaia's withdrawal has left a major gap on the undercard of the highly anticipated all-British heavyweight contest.

It is not yet known whether 41-year-old Wilder will remain on the bill, but several British fighters have offered to step in.

Former world champion Derek Chisora has called for a rematch after losing to Wilder by split decision in London in April.

Richard Riakporhe, Olympic bronze medallist Frazer Clarke and Johnny Fisher have also expressed their willingness to face the American.

Meanwhile, Fury and Joshua are expected to fight for the WBA 'super' heavyweight title, with their ring walks scheduled for no earlier than 01:00 GMT on 12 December.