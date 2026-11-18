England's Ben Duckett celebrates after scoring a century during the third ODI against Australia at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on November 18, 2026. - AFP

HOBART: Ben Duckett’s magnificent century, backed by a four-wicket haul from Sonny Baker, powered England to a convincing 97-run victory over Australia in the third and final ODI at Bellerive Oval on Wednesday, sealing a 2-1 series triumph.

Batting first, England posted 328 before being bowled out in 48.3 overs, with Duckett leading the charge with a superb century, while Will Jacks chipped in with a valuable half-century.

The visitors made an aggressive start as openers Tom Banton and Duckett stitched together a 74-run partnership for the first wicket.

Banton provided the early impetus, scoring a brisk 44 off 35 deliveries, including nine boundaries, before Mitchell Marsh took an excellent catch off Jack Edwards in the ninth over to provide Australia with the breakthrough.

Duckett continued to anchor the innings and added 38 runs for the second wicket alongside Joe Root. However, Matt Renshaw broke the partnership by bowling Root for 12 off 15 deliveries.

England suffered further setbacks as captain Harry Brook (17) and Jordan Cox (12) departed in quick succession. Travis Head then dismissed Jofra Archer for seven, leaving the visitors struggling at 195-5 in 32.1 overs.

Despite wickets falling at the other end, Duckett remained composed and brought up a magnificent century. The left-hander struck 133 off 115 deliveries, featuring 15 fours and three sixes, before Renshaw ended his brilliant innings in the 39th over.

Duckett’s dismissal left England at 251-6, but Jacks ensured the visitors maintained their scoring momentum with an important contribution.

Jacks scored 59 off 48 balls, including four boundaries and a six, while Sam Curran chipped in with 19 off 16 deliveries. The pair helped England move past the 290-run mark before Edwards dismissed Curran.

Edwards continued to trouble the lower order, removing Gus Atkinson (10), Liam Dawson (3) and Jacks to complete a four-wicket haul and bring England’s innings to a close.

Edwards finished with figures of 4/31 in 5.3 overs, while Renshaw claimed three wickets for 51 runs. Head, Cooper Connolly and Xavier Bartlett picked up one wicket apiece.

In reply, Australia were bowled out for 231 in 46.5 overs, falling 100 runs short of their 329-run target after a disastrous start to the chase.

The hosts lost both openers, Travis Head and captain Mitchell Marsh, with just five runs on the board. Head departed for four off three deliveries, caught by Joe Root off Gus Atkinson, before Baker dismissed Marsh for one off five balls, with Brook completing the catch.

Baker struck again to remove Josh Inglis for 14 off 18 deliveries, leaving Australia reeling at 34-3.

Matt Renshaw attempted to stabilise the innings alongside Alex Carey, with the pair adding valuable runs for the fourth wicket. Renshaw led the recovery with a fighting 55 off 70 deliveries, including six boundaries, before Dawson dismissed him with a return catch.

Carey continued to offer resistance but failed to convert his start into a substantial score. He made 37 off 53 deliveries, featuring two boundaries, before being run out following a mix-up involving Ben Duckett and Jordan Cox, leaving Australia at 115-5.

Cameron Green, who had retired hurt after scoring three off 11 deliveries, was unable to resume his innings as the hosts' middle order came under further pressure.

Connolly offered some resistance with 29 off 25 balls, including two fours and a six, but Dawson bowled him to claim his second wicket.

Edwards then contributed 31 off 36 deliveries, striking two boundaries, before Dawson dismissed him to complete his three-wicket haul and leave Australia further behind in the chase.

The lower order failed to mount a recovery as Baker returned to dismiss Oliver Peake for five and Bartlett for 16, while Brook accounted for Spencer Johnson, who scored 15 off 17 deliveries.

Mahli Beardman remained unbeaten on 13 off 29 balls, but his resistance could not prevent Australia from being bowled out for 231 in 46.5 overs.

For England, Baker spearheaded the bowling effort with four wickets for 45 runs in his 10 overs, while Dawson claimed three wickets. Atkinson and Brook picked up one wicket apiece, with Carey also falling victim to a run-out.