Tiger Woods of the U.S. on the 18th green during the second round on July 19, 2024. — Reuters

Tiger Woods is set to make his competitive golf return in December after more than two years away from the game, having been named in the 20-player field for next month's Hero World Challenge.

The 15-time major champion has not competed in a traditional ranking event since the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon. His absence has been marked by persistent injuries and personal difficulties.

Woods is one of three players granted exemptions alongside fellow Americans Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland.

Speaking to SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio last week, Woods said: "I'm feeling better, no doubt about that.

"I've been training quite a bit. I will be at Hero either way, so I'll see you there."

His return follows a challenging period, including a five-year driving ban accepted in September after a plea agreement in his reckless driving case. He was arrested in March after his vehicle collided with a truck and overturned in Florida.

The American subsequently stepped away from golf to undergo treatment as he continued recovering from multiple injuries, including back surgeries, a serious leg injury sustained in a 2021 car crash and a ruptured Achilles tendon in 2025.

Woods is also looking towards a possible return to major championship golf next year, with the Masters, US Open at Pebble Beach and Open Championship at St Andrews among his potential targets.

He is expected to feature in the TGL indoor golf league in the new year, while a possible appearance at the PNC Championship alongside his son Charlie could also offer an opportunity to return to competitive action.