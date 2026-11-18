Australia’s Cameron Bancroft looks on during the first day of the first Test against Pakistan at The Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, on November 21, 2019. – AFP

PERTH: Former Australia batter Cameron Bancroft has supported Usman Khawaja’s claims that the entire Australian team knew about the ball-tampering scandal during the 2018 South Africa tour, insisting that the controversial incident was not limited to three players.

The scandal, which erupted during the Cape Town Test against South Africa in March 2018, resulted in Bancroft, then captain Steve Smith and David Warner receiving bans after Australia were caught using sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball.

Khawaja’s recently published book has brought the controversy back into the spotlight, with Bancroft now joining the former batter and Warner in claiming that the entire squad was aware of the deception.

Speaking to The West Australian, Bancroft said: “It was not just the three of us – Steve Smith, David Warner and I – who knew about me using sandpaper on the ball in South Africa. It was the whole team.”

Bancroft’s latest comments carry significant weight given his direct involvement in the incident. He also criticised current Australia captain Pat Cummins, whose recent press conference strongly rejected Khawaja’s version of events.

Bancroft said Cummins’ remarks prompted him to break his silence, describing them as the final straw.

“The final straw for me to write this account was Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins’ press conference,” he said. “It made me feel angry, betrayed and alone.

“What I saw, experienced and lived with – not only him, but everyone else on that tour in South Africa – is not the public account he gave in his press conference and in the years previously when he has spoken on this time.

“My cricket career has been destroyed and I have never been able to play for my country since Justin Langer was coach in 2019.

“But I have reached a point where continuing to protect an incomplete account of events feels more damaging than the truth.”

In an account spanning more than 4,000 words, Bancroft detailed his experiences of joining the Australian team as a young cricketer, the pressure to deliver results and the measures taken by the side to gain an advantage.

He claimed that sandpaper was first used during the second Test in Port Elizabeth, with Warner suggesting the method of ball tampering and Bancroft being assigned to carry it out. The practice allegedly continued during the subsequent Cape Town Test, where Bancroft was caught on camera attempting to conceal the sandpaper.

“I knew it was wrong,” he said. “I knew that using sandpaper was not simply pushing the boundaries of the laws of cricket. It was cheating.

“But I also saw an opportunity to contribute. I was a youngster playing in his seventh Test match. If you asked me to run through a brick wall at that time, I would have.”

Bancroft also recalled regularly discussing the condition of the ball with Australia’s bowling attack, claiming that the fast bowlers provided feedback on whether his efforts were producing the desired reverse swing.

“During that period, I regularly spoke to the bowlers about how the ball was behaving. I had to. I recall conversations with all the fast bowlers – Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh – about whether it was reverse swinging enough," he stated.

“All the bowlers gave me feedback if my work on the ball was working. It was helpful. There was even a time I was told to stop out of fear what I was doing was becoming too obvious."

“Everyone would laugh and speak about it sporadically on the field. We were all well aware of the riskiness of my behaviour,” he added.

Bancroft also admitted that he had not told the truth during the initial investigation into the scandal, claiming that he had done so to protect Cricket Australia’s inquiry and avoid implicating other members of the team.

“I did this to protect Cricket Australia’s investigation and not implicate others around me,” he concluded.