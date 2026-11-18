San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) drives to the basket between Detroit Pistons guards Kevin Huerter (27) and Daniss Jenkins (24) during the first half at Frost Bank Center on Nov 17, 2026. — Reuters

San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper suffered a suspected groin injury during Tuesday night's 105-93 defeat against the Detroit Pistons, raising concerns over his availability for upcoming games.

The 20-year-old appeared to slip on a wet patch on the Frost Bank Center court with 53.6 seconds remaining in the game while running up the floor alongside teammate Stephon Castle.

As Castle attempted to pass the ball to Harper, the young guard lost his footing, allowing Ausar Thompson to collect possession and complete the steal.

Harper remained on the floor in visible pain and appeared to clutch his groin before receiving assistance from his teammates.

Keldon Johnson and David Jones Garcia initially escorted him towards the tunnel before a team staff member helped him down the hallway.

Spurs coach said Harper appeared to lose his footing on the court but admitted that the team had yet to determine the extent of his injury.

"It just looked like he slipped obviously," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said.

"So, hoping for the best. But don't know anything yet."

Victor Wembanyama, who was among the first players to check on Harper, expressed his concern following the incident.

"It's a terrible feeling, terrible sight," Wembanyama said. "I know as much as you guys. So, I hope he's fine. I just hate this."

The defeat also ended San Antonio's 12-game winning streak. Point guard De'Aaron Fox said the team would need to step up if Harper is forced to spend time on the sidelines.