Senegal's Sadio Mane lifts the trophy with teammates as they celebrate after winning the Africa Cup of Nations on January 18, 2026. — Reuters

JOHANNESBURG: Morocco and Senegal -- who both claim to have won the last Africa Cup of Nations -- were among six countries to secure places at the 2027 tournament on Tuesday.

Cameroon, Benin, Burkina Faso and Mali were the other sides to qualify for the two-yearly continental showpiece from June 19-July 17.

Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda are automatic participants as co-hosts, but compete in the six rounds of qualifying to gain competitive match practice.

Cape Verde, who drew with eventual champions Spain in the group stage at the 2026 World Cup and took Argentina to extra time, have struggled since returning to Africa.

They suffered a third loss in Group K by falling 2-0 away to lowly Liberia. The defeat in Paynesville left the Blue Sharks bottom of the mini-league.

Togo were shock 3-0 winners over 2026 World Cup qualifiers Algeria in Group I. All the goals came in the first half with Thibault Klidje from Scottish club Hibernian scoring twice.

After trouncing Niger 5-1 last week, Morocco had to settle for a 1-0 win when the teams met again. The lone Group A goal came from 17-year-old Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Abdellah Ouazane.

Senegal, who overcame Sudan on Monday, were grateful to second-placed Mozambique, whose 1-0 win in Ethiopia ensured the Teranga Lions advanced from Group J.

Senegal beat hosts Morocco 1-0 through a Pape Gueye goal in extra time to win the latest AFCON final 1-0 in Rabat this year.

But CAF later declared Morocco champions because most of the Senegalese team temporarily left the field to protest a penalty, which Morocco missed when play resumed.

Mofokeng brace

Senegal have asked the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland to overturn the CAF ruling and a decision is expected this month.

After beating Namibia 3-0 on Monday, Cameroon had to wait 24 hours before confirming qualification from Group G after the Comoros won 1-0 in Congo Brazzaville.

Mali made it four wins from four Group K qualifiers thanks to a 2-0 victory in Rwanda. Modibo Sagnan netted midway through the first half and Gaoussou Diallo late in the second half.

By winning 3-1 in Mauritania, Burkina Faso ensured they and Benin, who edged the Central African Republic 1-0 on Monday, would advance from Group F.

Young Belgium-based midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng scored twice in the second half as South Africa regained top spot in Group D from Guinea by beating Kenya 2-1 in Nairobi.

His second goal on 86 minutes appeared to have wrapped up maximum points, but Mohammed Bajaber halved the deficit soon after to create a tense finish.

Nigeria fell three points behind surprise Group L pacesetters Guinea-Bissau after drawing 0-0 with Tanzania in Zanzibar City.

Guinea-Bissau, who missed the last AFCON tournament after four consecutive appearances, overcame Madagascar 2-0 through goals from Mama Balde and Mauro Rodrigues.

The final two matchdays are scheduled for March 22-30 with 15 qualifying places up for grabs before east Africa hosts the marquee African football event for the first time since 1976.