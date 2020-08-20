Tit for tat: After PCB, Umar Akmal also files appeal in CAS

Umar Akmal says he was not given an opportunity to defend himself.

Days after the Pakistan Cricket Board dragged the Umar Akmal case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the cricketer himself has filed an appeal with the same court in a bid to find even more relief than he’s been already given.

Akmal, whose three-year ban for not reporting multiple approaches by corrupt elements was cut down to half by an independent adjudicator, has stated in his appeal with the Lausanne-based court that his ban be abolished completely.

The 30-year-old’s attorney, in his appeal, claimed that his client was not given the opportunity to defend himself or even make his case and thus justice was not done.

Akmal’s case first came to light on the day the Pakistan Super League 2020 kicked off in March. He was axed from the Quetta Gladiators squad, and it later emerged that that was done so because of his failure to report multiple approaches by corrupt elements – something the PCB requires all its players to do.

The cricketer had decided to not fight the charges, following which a disciplinary committee had banned him for three years but he managed to find relief in appeal to the independent adjudicator.

