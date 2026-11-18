New Zealand Test captain Tom Latham looks on during a training session ahead of the first Test against India at Cello Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand, on November 17, 2026. – AFP

WELLINGTON: New Zealand captain Tom Latham has outlined his side’s bowling combination for the opening ICC World Test Championship (WTC) fixture against India, confirming that the hosts will field three specialist fast bowlers and a bowling all-rounder.

Speaking to the media in Wellington on Wednesday ahead of the first Test at Basin Reserve, Latham revealed that Jacob Duffy would join fellow pacers Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry, with all-rounder Nathan Smith completing the bowling attack.

"We will play three fast bowlers and one bowling all-rounder," Latham said.

The New Zealand captain also expressed satisfaction with the availability of his pace-bowling resources, while emphasising the importance of managing workloads throughout the upcoming international schedule.

"We're lucky we've got a huge number of fast bowlers who are pretty much all on track to be fit, which is great.

"It's hard to pre-plan which games guys might play, but we're trying to be a bit fluid in terms of what happens and workloads throughout matches.

"We're trying to remain flexible over the next six or seven weeks, but obviously our main focus is certainly this one (the first Test against India) now," he added.

New Zealand head into the Wellington encounter at the top of the World Test Championship standings, while India are fourth as the current cycle approaches its business end, with next year's final scheduled to take place at The Oval in June.

Following the home series against India, the Black Caps will face Australia in a four-match series beginning on December 9.

Latham's side are well positioned to reach their second WTC final, having won the inaugural edition in 2021.

However, the New Zealand skipper insisted that securing another place in the final was not his immediate priority, stressing that his team would remain focused on the upcoming challenge against India.

"The World Test Championship table isn't my focus," Latham said.

"We will control the controllables. We will play our brand of cricket and give ourselves the best chance."

New Zealand Likely XI: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry and Jacob Duffy.

Series schedule: