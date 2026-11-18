Cricket Australia interim chairman David Boon (left) and chief executive Todd Greenberg walk together ahead of a media conference at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on November 18, 2026. - AFP

Cricket Australia (CA) has agreed to establish an independent forum to allow players and staff involved in the 2018 Cape Town ball-tampering scandal to share their experiences and accounts of the incident.

CA interim chair David Boon and chief executive Todd Greenberg announced the decision at Bellerive Oval ahead of the third ODI between Australia and England on Wednesday, following an emergency board meeting held on Tuesday evening.

Greenberg confirmed that only eight of the 11 players who featured in the infamous Cape Town Test were interviewed during CA's initial investigation in 2018. However, he stressed that the original investigation would neither be reopened nor made public, citing confidentiality concerns.

The decision comes in the wake of fresh allegations made by former Australia batter Usman Khawaja in his autobiography, Sabr, published last week.

Khawaja claimed that sandpaper had also been used on the ball during the preceding Test in Port Elizabeth and suggested that the entire Australian team was aware of the practice.

He further alleged that he was never interviewed as part of CA's original investigation, despite sitting next to Cameron Bancroft in the dressing room during the Cape Town Test.

Former Australia vice-captain David Warner subsequently expressed support for Khawaja's account in a social media post.

"The game is genuinely hurting at the moment," Greenberg said. "It's not good for anyone. We need to find a path through, and we need some time to heal."

The proposed forum will be confidential and open to anyone who was involved in the events, although participation will be entirely voluntary. CA intends to appoint an independent figure, likely a King's Counsel or a former judge, in the coming days and establish the terms of reference.

The board will determine at a later stage what information, if any, can be made public. The process is not expected to conclude before Australia's first Test against New Zealand.

Boon emphasised that the initiative was not intended to reopen the controversy or revisit previous disciplinary proceedings, but rather to provide those involved with an opportunity to share their recollections and help Australian cricket move forward.

"Last night, the Cricket Australia Board met, and we reached a decision that we believe is in the best interests of the game," Boon said.

"After careful discussion, we agreed to establish a forum that will allow players and staff involved in the events of South Africa in 2018 to share their experiences and their perspectives.

"For almost a decade, the fallout from these events has remained part of the conversation around Australian cricket. It has been a difficult chapter for many people, and increasingly, the ongoing debate has become a distraction for our game. We believe it is time for a circuit-breaker.

"This forum is not about re-litigating the past at all. It's about creating an opportunity for those who wish to be heard to tell their stories in a respectful, safe environment, and for our sport to listen."

Boon added that Australian cricket was at its strongest when united and that the governing body owed it to the game's supporters to make every reasonable effort to move forward with understanding and respect.

Greenberg, who revealed that he had remained in regular contact with both Khawaja and Warner, said CA needed to approach the process with an open mind.

"As part of this process, and so that all parties who wish to can tell their version of events, we have set up now an independent forum," he said.

"It's a chance to give everyone a voice in an independent and a safe setting. It's not a re-investigation. It's not designed to re-prosecute or to sanction.

"No one is compelled to participate. It is entirely up to each individual. It's important to remember we're talking about events that happened eight-and-a-half years ago, and I hope everyone will respect this process."

Greenberg acknowledged that the initiative might not bring the controversy to an immediate conclusion, particularly given the likelihood of conflicting accounts.

"Look, it may not be [the end]," he said. "We can only do what we think is best, and we're trying to make the best decisions we can on behalf of cricket.

"Someone's version of events will contradict someone else's version of events. So looking for the perfect truth doesn't exist, and we're not chasing that. We're giving people the opportunity to have their version of events played into a safe place."

Reacting to CA's announcement, Khawaja expressed cautious optimism but raised questions about transparency and how the findings would eventually be handled.

"I have always wanted a safe space to chat… I also have some questions about Cricket Australia because the public want to know what happened there," he told Kayo Sports.

"It's hard to get the whole truth unless everyone is speaking.

"I don't think there should be any sanctions… the board makes the decisions, but what comes out at the end? I have a really good relationship with Todd Greenberg, and I respect what he's trying to do there. But at the end of the day, if you're going to cherry-pick what is said in this report, the board can choose whatever they want to come in, or come out. Are we just going in a circle here? That's the thing I'm not sure about."

Warner, speaking alongside Khawaja, also made it clear that he was not seeking further disciplinary action against those involved.

"We put our hands up, we accepted what Cricket Australia handed out to us. It's not about penalties. It's about transparency and accountability, which Todd's acknowledged, on CA's behalf, about the culture at the time with the players and CA," Warner said.

Khawaja's revelations had already prompted a strong response from Australia captain Pat Cummins, who dismissed the allegations as "100% wrong" and "utter nonsense" during a 68-minute press conference last Friday.

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc had also denied having any knowledge of sandpaper being used on the ball earlier in the week.

Addressing the contrasting accounts, Greenberg defended the consistency of Cummins' statements over the years.

"I said this the other day, and I'd say it again, in relation to Pat and the bowlers, the one thing that has been crystal clear is the consistency of their message," Greenberg said.

"What Pat said the day after the 2018 Cape Town Test match is exactly what he said some years later, and exactly what he said again last week. So, the consistency of that version of events is very obvious."

Meanwhile, former Australia seamer Chadd Sayers, who was part of the touring squad in South Africa in 2018 and made his Test debut in the subsequent Johannesburg Test, has backed Khawaja's allegations.

Sayers claimed he was aware of sandpaper being used during the Port Elizabeth Test and was the person who carried it off the field after Bancroft had used it. He also believed the entire squad knew about the practice.

Furthermore, Sayers supported Khawaja's account of a 70-minute meeting in the Cape Town dressing room following the incident, during which the possibility of the players taking collective responsibility for the scandal was reportedly discussed.

The controversy dates back to the third Test between Australia and South Africa in Cape Town in March 2018, when Bancroft was caught using sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball.

The scandal resulted in lengthy suspensions for then captain Steve Smith, vice-captain Warner and Bancroft, and continues to cast a shadow over Australian cricket.