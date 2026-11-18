Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning his group stage match against Ben Shelton of the U.S. on November 17, 2026. — Reuters

TURIN: World No. 1 Alexander Zverev was imperious on serve as he blasted past third-seed Ben Shelton 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) on Tuesday to book a place in the last four of the ATP Finals in Turin.

With one round of matches to play in the John McEnroe Group, Zverev's straight-sets win eliminated young Spaniard Rafael Jodar who lost earlier to Frenchman Arthur Fils.

"If I focus on myself and play good tennis the results will take care of themselves," said Zverev after the victory.

In a battle of big servers, Zverev broke in the opening game of the match.

The German then held to love. Shelton staved off two break points in the third game, the American forcing his only two break points of the match in the next game but ultimately unable to take them. He immediately dropped serve again.

Zverev, also dominating baseline rallies, clinched the set in the eighth game.

Shelton's serve steadied in the second set, although he was unable to touch the Zverev serve. Zverev did not drop a point on serve until he was 40-0 up in the 12th game with the tiebreak looming.

Zverev had won all six of his previous matches with Shelton, most recently in the US Open final, and taken all five tiebreak sets the pair had played. This one went the same way.

After Shelton, who had looked increasingly desperate in the later stages, put two routine forehands long, the American took a point off the

Zverev serve with a blazing return. He immediately handed the initiative back to the German with two more errors. After another ace to bring up match point, Zverev finished after 94 minutes with a ferocious forehand pass.

"I don't care how I win the match point as long as I win it. But it was a highlight a little bit," said Zverev.

'So many matches'

In the early match, Frenchman Arthur Fils fought back to beat Jodar 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 to keep his hopes of a place in the last four alive.

Jodar, 20, started brightly before requesting medical help after the first set and won only four games after that.

"The first set was a bit 'so-so' with a little bit of frustration," Fils said.

"But I'm very happy with how I handled the second and the third, and a little bit of relief now," he added.

Jodar is the first player to reach the Finals in his debut season on the ATP Tour with the highlight of a gruelling campaign coming with a quarter-final at the French Open.

"I'm better now, but it was tough obviously, because I felt that I couldn't compete and physically, I wasn't at the level today, especially in the last two sets," Jodar said of his injury.

"It has happened to everyone on tour because we're playing so many matches.

"It's a thing that we have to deal with and we have to move on and think about what we can do to prevent these situations," he added.

Fils's victory ended France's 15-year wait for a win at the ATP Finals since Jo-Wilfried Tsonga's semi-final success in 2011.

Fils has one group game left when he faces Zverev on Thursday while Jodar plays Shelton.

The top two from the two four-man pools advance to the semi-finals.