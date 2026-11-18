Captains of the participating teams pose during the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 trophy unveiling ceremony in Doha, Qatar, on November 17, 2026. – ACC

DOHA: The trophy for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 was unveiled on Tuesday, with Pakistan Shaheens captain Abdul Samad joining the skippers of the seven other participating teams at the ceremony.

The captains gathered for the unveiling, where they also cut a cake to mark the occasion.

The trophy boasts a sleek, golden metallic design, featuring an elegantly sculpted rounded top and a slender, intricately crafted body. It is mounted on a rectangular grey pedestal bearing the Asia Cup Rising Stars branding.

The 50-over tournament will be held in Doha from November 19 to 29, with defending champions Pakistan Shaheens set to begin their campaign against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 20 November.

Led by emerging middle-order batter Abdul Samad, Pakistan have been placed in Group B alongside arch-rivals India, the UAE and Nepal.

The Shaheens will face India on November 22 before concluding their group-stage campaign against Nepal on November 24.

According to the tournament format, the top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled for November 26 and 27, respectively. The final will take place on 29 November.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on November 9 that fast bowler Ali Raza had replaced the injured Akif Javed in the squad.

The PCB stated that medical reports and MRI findings had confirmed a knee injury to Akif, who has been advised to undergo rehabilitation before returning to competitive cricket.

Abdul Samad will lead a strong batting line-up featuring Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Haider Ali, Shahzaib Khan, Farhan Yousuf and Shamyl Hussain, while Rohail Nazir has been named as the designated wicketkeeper.

Right-arm fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain will spearhead the pace attack, alongside Ahmed Daniyal, Ali Raza and Muhammad Imran Randhawa.

Meanwhile, left-arm all-rounder Danish Aziz, leg-spinner Saad Masood and Sufiyan Muqeem will form the spin-bowling contingent.

Pakistan Shaheens squad

Abdul Samad (captain), Ahmed Daniyal, Ali Raza, Danish Aziz, Farhan Yousuf, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper), Saad Masood, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Sufiyan Muqeem.