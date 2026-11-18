Pakistan pacer Aamer Jamal (centre) celebrates after taking wicket with teammates on day two of the second Test against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 18, 2026. – AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan strengthened their grip on the second and final Test after reducing Sri Lanka to 74-3 in 22 overs in their second innings at stumps on day two, leaving the visitors trailing by 153 runs at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The three-wicket haul left Sri Lanka under mounting pressure as they struggled to recover from Pakistan’s commanding first-innings lead. The visitors will resume their innings on day three with Pasindu Sooriyabandara (18) and Dhananjaya de Silva (24) at the crease.

Saqib Khan provided Pakistan with an early breakthrough, claiming his first wicket of the innings by dismissing Lahiru Udara for seven off 13 deliveries, including one boundary.

Dinesh Chandimal endured another disappointing outing before falling to Razaullah, while Aamer Jamal dismissed Kamindu Mendis for 16 off 25 balls, including three boundaries, leaving Sri Lanka reeling at 39-3 in 14.2 overs.

Dhananjaya de Silva and Pasindu Sooriyabandara then joined forces to steady the innings, forging a valuable partnership that helped Sri Lanka move past the 50-run mark and avoid further setbacks before stumps.

Pakistan’s decision to bowl first paid dividends as Sri Lanka were dismissed for a below-par total, courtesy of an impressive bowling display by the pace attack, with Mohammad Abbas, Aamer Jamal and Razaullah leading the charge.

Captain Kusal Mendis led the visitors’ batting effort with 32 off 50 deliveries, featuring five boundaries, while Sonal Dinusha contributed 21 off 40 balls. The remaining batters failed to reach double figures.

Pacers Mohammad Abbas, Aamer Jamal and Razaullah claimed three wickets each, while Saqib Khan chipped in with one.

In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for 325 in 87.5 overs in reply to Sri Lanka’s first-innings total of 98, securing a substantial 227-run lead, thanks to Ghazi Ghori’s maiden Test half-century and Razaullah’s late blitz.

Lahiru Kumara led Sri Lanka’s bowling attack with figures of 5/95 in 21.5 overs. Asitha Fernando picked up three wickets followed by one each for Milan Rathnayaka and Prabath Jayasuriya.

Pakistan made a steady start, with openers Azan Awais and Tayyab Arif sharing an 80-run partnership. Tayyab scored 46 off 82 deliveries, including six boundaries, before Fernando broke the stand.

Azan then combined with Mohammad Taha to take Pakistan past Sri Lanka’s total, but Prabath Jayasuriya dismissed Taha for eight, while Babar Azam fell to Kumara for eight.

Resuming at 121-3, Pakistan lost four wickets during the opening session. Azan departed for 47 off 104 deliveries, falling three runs short of his maiden Test half-century.

Saqib Khan and Saud Shakeel added 50 runs for the fifth wicket before Kumara dismissed Shakeel for 24 and Saqib for 37, leaving Pakistan struggling at 193-6.

Salman Ali Agha and Ghazi Ghori helped the hosts cross 200 before Fernando removed Salman for 21. Ghori subsequently partnered Aamer Jamal, who scored 12, adding 42 runs before Fernando struck again.

Ghori continued his resistance, bringing up his maiden Test half-century as Razaullah joined him and accelerated the scoring. The pair added 56 runs, taking Pakistan beyond 300 and extending their lead past 200.

Rathnayaka eventually dismissed Ghori for a fighting 54 off 90 deliveries, including four boundaries, leaving Pakistan at 317-9.

Kumara then completed his five-wicket haul by removing Razaullah, who scored an entertaining 42 off 32 deliveries, including four boundaries and three sixes, as Pakistan were bowled out for 325.