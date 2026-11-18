Norway's Erling Braut Haaland and Erik Botheim celebrate after the match on November 17, 2026. — Reuters

PARIS: Erling Haaland fired Norway into the Nations League quarter-finals on Tuesday with a last-gasp penalty which completed a stunning comeback from two goals down to win 3-2.

Manchester City striker Haaland stroked home from the spot in the sixth minute of injury time in Copenhagen as Norway leapfrogged their hosts into second place in Group A, on head-to-head record as both teams finished on nine points.

Both teams ended the group stage six points behind winners Portugal, who got their first win of the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era with a 3-2 success against Wales.

The winner was one of two goals from Haaland, who also started the fightback in the 37th minute -- and had a goal disallowed -- after early strikes from Rasmus Hojlund and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg gave Denmark a commanding lead in front of passionate support.

Haaland was given the chance to nick a spot in the last eight from the Danes, who only needed a draw to go through, after a handball from Joachim Andersen which was spotted by the VAR officials just as the hosts thought they had survived another in a series of scares.

Denmark had been on the back foot ever since Haaland halved the deficit when a howler from Denmark goalkeeper Mads Hermansen gifted possession to Martin Odegaard.

It was Odegaard who forced home Norway's leveller with six minutes remaining and set up a grandstand finish which was completed with Haaland's dramatic winner.

"This has been one of the craziest years in football I've ever experienced," said a relieved Haaland to TV2 in Norway.

Norway will join Portugal in Friday's draw in Nyon, where the four group winners will be seeded and each play against one of the four second-placed teams.

Portugal bounce back

Haaland's winner made Portugal's win over Wales irrelevant to their group placing, but Carlos Forbs' classy strike in the 70th minute in Cardiff made sure of a positive finish for Jorge Jesus' team.

Forbs' first international goal decided a hugely entertaining encounter in which Wales, already guaranteed to finish bottom of the group, put in a performance which belied their position.

Wales will take part in the play-offs to decide the final promotion and relegation spots between Leagues A and B, and on Tuesday's evidence they have a fighting chance of staying in the top tier.

David Brooks quickly replied to Bruno Fernandes' superb opener for Portugal and Wales had their tails up when Sorba Thomas slid the hosts in front in the 40th minute.

But Pedro Neto, who was later sent off, almost immediately levelled the scores and Forbs decided an even contest and ensured Portugal would bounce back from a humiliating defeat at the hands of Denmark at the weekend.

"It's a special feeling; I won't forget today. The most important thing is that we managed to win," said Forbs.

"We needed the goal to calm the game down, and it just so happened that I scored."

Northern Ireland were promoted to League A for the first time after Justin Devenny's thumping strike gave his team the draw they needed against Hungary in Budapest.

Devenny, who plays for Stoke City in England's second tier, lashed home a beautiful strike in the 65th minute at the Ferenc Puskas Arena to level the match at 1-1 and secure a second successive promotion for Michael O'Neill's team.

"I feel amazing. I'm due one, that was my second for Northern Ireland. To see the game out, we dug deep and we've deserved it. We've had a great campaign and we can't wait for more," said Devenny to the BBC.

Republic of Ireland will join Wales in the play-offs after closing out Group B3 with a 3-0 win over 10-man Kosovo and moving into second place.