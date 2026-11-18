Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe reacts on November 7, 2026. — Reuters

Spanish court has sentenced an individual to 11 months in prison for racially abusing Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe during a LaLiga match against Real Oviedo in August.

The sentence has been suspended on the condition that the individual does not attend football stadiums hosting official sporting competitions for two years. The offender has also been handed a financial fine and additional disqualification penalties.

The incident occurred during Real Madrid’s 3-0 victory at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere on August 24, 2025, when Mbappe scored twice.

An individual in the crowd was identified making racist noises and gestures towards the France international following his opening goal late in the first half. LaLiga subsequently reported the incident to the police.

Real Madrid confirmed the conviction in an official statement, announcing that the Second Section of the Provincial Court of Asturias had delivered its verdict.

"The accused has been sentenced for a hate crime to 11 months in prison, various disqualification penalties, and a financial fine."

The club also highlighted previous criminal convictions involving racist abuse directed at Real Madrid players at the Mestalla, Son Moix, Vallecas and Jose Zorrilla stadiums.

Real Madrid, which acted as a private prosecutor in the case, reiterated its commitment to tackling racism and eliminating discriminatory behaviour from football and sport.

It is pertinent to mention that the Spanish club also confirmed that it would continue pursuing legal action in other cases involving similar incidents.