Manchester United's JJ Gabriel in action with Manchester City's Leke Drake on May 14, 2026. — Reuters

MANCHESTER: Manchester United youngster JJ Gabriel has announced his departure from the club, with the 16-year-old expected to join Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Gabriel confirmed his decision in a video shared on Instagram on Tuesday, bringing an end to his time at the Premier League club, where he joined the academy in 2020 at the age of 10.

"Dear Manchester United, I arrived in 2020 as a 10-year-old boy with big dreams. As I begin my next chapter, Manchester United will always be a part of my story. Thank you for everything," Gabriel said in the video.

Real Madrid reportedly reached an agreement with Manchester United earlier this month to sign the highly rated teenager.

Although Gabriel is still registered with United's academy, the Spanish club are planning to complete his move in January.

FIFA rules generally place restrictions on the international transfer of players under the age of 18. However, an exception allows European clubs to sign young players to professional contracts if they hold a European passport.

Gabriel meets this requirement as both of his parents have European passports, making him eligible for the move to Spain.

The teenager had reportedly asked to leave Manchester United in September and has not trained with the club since then.

His expected move to Real Madrid is another major step in his young career, as the Spanish side look to add one of the most promising young talents to their academy setup.