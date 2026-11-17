France's Arthur Fils celebrates winning his ATP Finals match against Spain's Rafael Jodar (not pictured) in Turin on November 17, 2026. — AFP

Frenchman Arthur Fils fought back to beat Spaniard Rafael Jodar 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 on Tuesday to keep his hopes of a place in the ATP Finals last four alive.

The 22-year-old lost 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to American Ben Shelton on Sunday in his opening match of the tournament in Turin before his comeback victory over Jodar.

Jodar, 20, started brightly before requesting medical help after the first set and won only four games after that.

"I played a great match against Ben, I was just unlucky," Fils said.

"Here, the first set was a bit 'so-so' with a little bit of frustration.

"But I'm very happy with how I handled the second and the third, and a little bit of relief now," he added.

Jodar is the first player to reach the Finals in his debut season on the ATP Tour with the highlight of a gruelling campaign coming with a quarter-final at the French Open.

"I'm better now, but it was tough obviously, because I felt that I couldn't compete and physically, I wasn't at the level today, especially in the last two sets," Jodar said of his injury.

"But it happens.

"It has happened to everyone on tour because we're playing so many matches.

"It's a thing that we have to deal with and we have to move on and think about what we can do to prevent these situations," he added.

Arthur Fils's victory ended France's 15-year wait for a win at the ATP Finals since Jo-Wilfried Tsonga's semi-final success in 2011.

Fils has one group game left when he faces top seed and world number one Alexander Zverev on Thursday while Jodar plays Shelton.

The top two from the two four-man pools advance to the semi-finals.

Later, Zverev meets Shelton.