South Africa's Temba Bavuma plays a shot during the third day of their first Test against Bangladesh at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on November 17, 2026. — AFP

JOHANNESBURG: An injury to captain Temba Bavuma preceded a South Africa collapse on the third day of the first Test against Bangladesh here at the Wanderers Stadium on Tuesday.

South Africa were 386/7, still 14 short of Bangladesh's first innings total of 400, when rain and lightning prevented any play after lunch in the first of two Tests.

Visiting wicketkeeper Litton Das held six catches -– a Bangladesh Test record.

He became only the third player in Test history to score a century and make six dismissals in an innings.

South Africa seemed to be well on course to take a substantial lead as Bavuma and Ryan Rickelton took their total to 358/4 after resuming on 287/4.

But Bavuma retired hurt with a calf injury on 49, shortly after Bangladesh took the second new ball. Three wickets then fell for the addition of just 15 runs.

Bavuma had received extensive treatment on the field but retired when he could only hobble through for a single after Rickelton had played the ball into the deep for what would normally have been an easy two.

His departure sparked a dramatic change in fortunes.

Wiaan Mulder flashed at a wide ball from Taskin Ahmed and was caught by Das.

Marco Jansen became Das's fifth victim and Taskin's second before Simon Harmer edged Hasan Mahmud to the wicketkeeper.

Rickelton, who was dropped by Mahfijul Islam at cover off Mehidy Hasan when he had 30, was unbeaten on 56.

According to a statement from Cricket South Africa during the lunch break, Bavuma was being assessed for discomfort in his right calf and would return to bat.

But dark clouds were building up and an initial delay because of lightning was followed by rain which ended play for the day.

Mahmud left the field with a right elbow injury after bowling four balls in his second over of the day but returned with the elbow strapped up and was Bangladesh's most successful bowler with 4/72.

All three instances of six catches and a century in an innings have occurred in Johannesburg. South Africa's Denis Lindsay achieved the feat against Australia in 1966/67 and AB de Villiers did it against Pakistan in 2012/13.