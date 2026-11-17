Zimbabwe players celebrate winning their second Test against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on November 17, 2026. — ACB

SHARJAH: Debutant Naseer Khan Maroofkhil's unbeaten century went in vain as a collective bowling effort helped Zimbabwe successfully chase down the 418-run target and beat Afghanistan on the final day of the second Test here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The victory in the second Test meant Zimbabwe clinched the two-match series 1-0 as the opening game, played at the same venue, was ended in a draw.

Earlier in the day, Afghanistan resumed the pursuit from 143/5 through Afsar Zazai and Ikram Alikhil, who could add 24 runs to their overnight sixth-wicket partnership as Vincent Masekesa got the wicketkeeper caught behind in the 10th over of the morning session.

Alikhil's dismissal paved the way for debutant Maroofkhil to walk out at No.8, and the all-rounder, alongside set batter Zazai, helped Afghanistan bounce back.

The duo batted sensibly against the momentum-filled Zimbabwe bowling attack to put together a 114-run partnership, which reignited Afghanistan's hopes of salvaging a come-from-behind draw.

But Blessing Muzarabani inflicted a massive blow to Afghanistan in the 102nd over by dismissing their mainstay Zazai, who walked back after scoring a gritty 87 off 202 deliveries with the help of five fours and two sixes.

Muzarabani struck again in the 108th over and dismissed Yamin Ahmadzai (eight) to reduce the host nation to 299/8 while chasing a mammoth 418.

Maroofkhil, meanwhile, stood his ground firmly and with some support from No.10 Mohammad Saleem took Afghanistan past the 350-run mark.

The 59-run partnership for the ninth wicket had once again boosted Afghanistan's hopes of forcing a draw, but Brad Evans struck on the first delivery of the 127th over and sent back Saleem (22) to move Zimbabwe just one wicket away from victory.

Maroofkhil, however, brought up his gutsy century on debut in the following over, but his efforts ultimately went in vain as Graeme Cremer dismissed No.11 Ziaur Rahman for a 14-ball duck to round up a sensational victory for the Chevrons.

Debutant all-rounder Maroofkhil remained the top-scorer for Afghanistan in the pursuit with an unbeaten 101 off 242 deliveries with the help of 10 boundaries.

Evans and Muzarabani co-led Zimbabwe's bowling charge in the second innings with three wickets each, while Cremer and Masekesa bagged two each.