India players pose for a picture ahead of their SAFF Championship semi-final against Bhutan at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on November 14, 2026. — SAFF

DHAKA: Second-half strikes from Suhail Bhat and Sandip Mandi helped defending champions India stage a late comeback and beat arch-rivals Pakistan 2-1 in the blockbuster final of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship here at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Tuesday.

The high-octane fixture got off to a contrasting start as Pakistan pulled ahead in the first minute of the opening half's stoppage time through Alamgir Ghazi, who was fed the ball inside the box by Junaid Shah and effortlessly buried it into the top-left corner.

Shah, however, was shown a red card in the 59th minute, which reduced Pakistan to 10 players, and their traditional rivals India were quick to capitalise on the advantage as they netted the equaliser just two minutes later through Bhat following an assist from Macarton Nickson.

With the scoreboard reading 1-1, both fierce rivals began their quest for the tie-breaker, which continued for 26 minutes as defending champions India eventually broke through in the 88th minute through Mandi, who was provided a precise assist by Abdul Rabeeh.

The Green Shirts made multiple efforts to net the equaliser afterwards but were kept at bay by the defence of India, who went on to successfully defend their SAFF Championship title, and bolstered their tally to 10.

For the unversed, it was Pakistan's maiden appearance in the SAFF Championship final as the Green Shirts made their way to the summit clash of the tournament, first staged in 1993, last week by securing a narrow victory over host nation Bangladesh.

The Green Shirts had started their SAFF Championship 2026 campaign with a gut-wrenching 3-2 defeat at the hands of arch-rivals India, but made an immediate turnaround in their subsequent fixture, in which they outclassed Maldives 3-0.