Pakistan players celebrate winning their T20 Asia Cup of the Blind match against India at the Anvir Stadium in Dhaka on November 17, 2026. — PBCC

DHAKA: A disciplined bowling performance, followed by captain Nisar Ali's anchoring half-century, helped Pakistan secure a narrow one-wicket victory over arch-rivals India in the blockbuster T20 Asia Cup of the Blind 2026 fixture here at the Anvir Stadium on Tuesday.

Opting to bat first in the highly anticipated fixture, India piled up a formidable total of 179/6 in their 20 overs, courtesy of Durga Rao Tompaki's unbeaten half-century.

Tompaki top-scored for India with an unbeaten 62 off 47 deliveries, followed by Sanjay Kumar Shah, who made a 22-ball 30, while Dunna Venkateshwararao and Nakula Badanayak contributed with 26 and 13, respectively.

For Pakistan, Babar Ali, Badar Munir and Muhammad Idress took one wicket apiece.

Set to chase a daunting 180-run target, Pakistan knocked the winning runs on the final delivery of the innings with just one wicket in hand.

Leading the way for Pakistan in the tense run chase was captain Nisar, who played an anchoring knock and remained their top-scorer with 64 off 51 deliveries, while Muhammad Safdar chipped in with 31.

Despite their significant contributions, the equation had come down to seven runs required off the last two deliveries, and all-rounder Niamatullah scripted an astounding finish as he struck a six, followed by a four, to seal an enthralling victory for the national team.

The one-wicket victory over traditional rivals India marked Pakistan's third consecutive win in the T20 Asia Cup of the Blind 2026 as they had earlier defeated Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the preceding fixtures.

Furthermore, the sensational victory over India also propelled Pakistan into the final of the continental tournament, scheduled to be played here on November 20.