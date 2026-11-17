Peshawar Blues' Niaz Khan poses for a picture after the first day of their third-round QeAT Gold match against Lahore Whites at the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad on November 15, 2026. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: Multan beat Faisalabad by an innings and five runs, while Peshawar Blues outclassed Lahore Whites by six wickets on the penultimate day of their respective third-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QeAT) Gold 2026-27 matches here on Tuesday.

At the National Cricket Ground here, Mohammad Shan's six-wicket haul dismantled Faisalabad's batting unit in the second innings while following on and booked them for a modest 227 in 75.2 overs.

Faisalabad had resumed their second innings from 108/3, trailing by a further 124 runs, through Asim Ali Nasir and Muhammad Irfan, who could add just 14 more to their overnight 48-run partnership as the skipper fell victim to Shan in just the sixth over after resumption.

Asim followed suit in the following over, briefly after amassing his half-century, and walked back after top-scoring with 51 off 97 deliveries.

The back-to-back departure of set batters was followed by Muhammad Awais Zafar's dismissal of Shan in the eighth over of the day, which had brought Faisalabad's total down to 128/6.

Following the middle-order collapse, bowling all-rounder Ahmed Safi Abdullah and wicketkeeper batter Ali Shan took the reins of Faisalabad's batting charge and put together a defiant 75-run partnership for the seventh wicket before both perished in quick succession.

Abdullah remained a notable run-getter for Faisalabad in the second innings with 43 off 97 deliveries, while Shan made 33 off as many balls.

Shaan spearheaded Multan's bowling charge in the second innings as he picked up six wickets for 65 runs in his 19 overs, followed by Muhammad Ismail, while Aamer Yamin and Ali Usman chipped in with one scalp apiece.

At the Diamond Cricket Ground here, Israrullah's half-century helped Peshawar Blues comfortably chase down the 191-run target and beat Lahore Whites by six wickets in their third-round QeAT Gold 2026-27 match.

The pulsating day commenced when Peshawar Blues resumed the pursuit from 57/0 through openers Sahibzada Abdullah and Israrullah, who continued their dominance over Lahore Whites to stretch their match-defining partnership to 121 runs.

Hammad Aziz eventually gave Lahore Whites a much-needed breakthrough by dismissing Abdullah, who fell agonisingly short of his half-century as he made 48 off 91 deliveries.

His dismissal sparked a collapse as Peshawar Blues lost three more wickets, including that of opener Israrullah, and had consequently slipped down to 159/4. Israrullah remained the top-scorer in the run chase with 73 off 110 deliveries with the help of nine fours.

Following the collapse, captain Mohammad Rizwan joined forces with Muhammad Haleem, and the duo steered Peshawar Blues to a comfortable victory by raising an unbeaten 32-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Rizwan, who was the core aggressor of the match-winning stand, contributed with an unbeaten 24 off 32 deliveries, while Haleem made 10 not out.

Captain Noman Ali was the pick of the bowlers for Lahore Whites in the second innings as he bagged two wickets for 33 runs in his 11 overs, while Muhammad Faiq and Hammad could claim one apiece.

In another third-round match of the QeAT Gold 2026-27, Mohsin Riaz's anchoring century on the penultimate day helped Sialkot Blues set a daunting 385-run target for FATA at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad.

At the start of the third day's play, Sialkot Blues resumed their second innings from 182/4 and went on to add 235 to their overnight score for the remaining six wickets, thus finishing at 417 all out in 97.4 overs.

Leading the way for them was middle-order batter Mohsin, who top-scored with 111 off 181 deliveries, studded with 11 fours and two sixes, followed by Hamza Nazar, who made a 93-ball 50.

Besides them, Afzal Manzoor and Amad Butt made handy contributions to Sialkot Blues' second-innings total with 46 and 32, respectively.

Mohammad Sarwar was the pick of the bowlers for FATA in the second innings as he took five wickets for 88 runs in his 26 overs, followed by Fawad Arshad and Arshadullah with two each, while Afaq Afridi made one scalp.

Set to chase a daunting 385-run target, FATA made a decent start as their opening pair of Mohammad Farooq (35) and Kashif Noor put together a 71-run partnership until Hasan Ali trapped the former lbw in the 15th over to hinder their progress.

Hasan struck twice in his next over, dismissing Salman Khan and Arshadullah for one and zero, respectively, to reduce FATA to 85/3.

Opener Kashif, meanwhile, stood his ground firmly during Hasan's blitz, and remained unbeaten on 45. He will now resume their pursuit on the final day alongside Mohammad Usman, who was not out on zero.

Hasan has been Sialkot Blues' star bowler in the second innings as the Test pacer has picked up three wickets for just 22 runs in his six overs.

At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, centuries from Abdullah Fazal and Omair Bin Yousuf on the third day put defending champions Karachi Blues in a commanding position against Islamabad in their third-round QeAT Gold 2026-27 match.

At the start of the penultimate day, Islamabad resumed their first innings from 253/4 through overnight centurion Raza Hamza Waheed and middle-order batter Hammad Khan in response to Karachi Blues' 378 all out.

Islamabad, however, could add 77 more to their overnight score despite Azan Tariq's half-century, and were thus bowled out for 330 in 86 overs, succumbing to a handy 48-run lead.

Hamza, who was unbeaten on 118 at the commencement of the day, could add three more to his tally as he was sent back by experienced pacer Mir Hamza in the fourth over after the resumption. He top-scored with 121 off 174 deliveries, laced with 12 fours and two sixes.

His overnight partner Hammad fell five overs later after scoring a 49-ball 21, resulting in Islamabad slipping down to 276/6.

Following the back-to-back setback, Azan took the reins of Islamabad's batting charge and singlehandedly bolstered their total to 330 with a gutsy half-century, scoring 51 off 54 deliveries with the help of nine fours and a six.

For Karachi Blues, Abrar Ahmed picked up three wickets, while Muhammad Raza, Asad Umar and Hamza chipped in with two scalps each.

With a 48-run lead in their favour, Karachi Blues made a spirited start to their second innings as their opening pair of Abdullah Fazal and Abdul Basit (21) yielded 49 runs until the latter was cleaned up by Azan in the 13th over.

Abdullah was then joined by Omair in the middle, and the duo completely outclassed Islamabad's bowling attack as they raised a monumental 205-run partnership for the second wicket, which saw the opener bring up his well-deserved century.

Muhammad Hammad Khan eventually broke the threatening partnership in the 47th over by dismissing Abdullah, who walked back after top-scoring with 153 off just 148 deliveries, studded with 22 fours and four sixes.

Omair was then involved in a handy 47-run partnership for the third wicket with Mohammad Raza before he too fell victim to Hammad briefly after amassing his century. He scored 104 off 117 deliveries with the help of 16 boundaries.

Raza, meanwhile, then shared a one-sided 24-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Haroon Arshad (three) before both perished in quick succession, resulting in Karachi Blues slipping down to 325/5.

Captain Rameez Aziz and Umar Farooq, unbeaten on zero and one, respectively, could then took Karachi Blues' second-innings total to 326/5 before stumps.

Rameez and Umar will resume Karachi Blues' second innings from 326/5 on the final day as they lead Islamabad by a hefty 374 runs.