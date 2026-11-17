India's Gurnoor Brar (left) celebrates dismissing New Zealand's Tim Seifert (centre) during their fourth ODI at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on November 13, 2026. — AFP

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday penalised emerging India pacer Gurnoor Brar for breaching Level 1 of its Code of Conduct during the fourth ODI of their five-match away series against New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on November 13.

According to the apex cricketing body, Brar was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."

The incident occurred in the 12th over of New Zealand's innings, which saw Brar celebrating aggressively after dismissing Tim Seifert, deemed demeaning to the batter and capable of provoking a similar reaction.

As a result, the Indian pacer was handed an official reprimand, while one demerit point has also been added to the player's disciplinary record, for whom it was the second offence in a 24-month period.

Brar accepted the offence and the sanction proposed by ICC International Panel of Match Referees member Ranjan Madugalle, and thus eliminated the need for a formal hearing.

It is pertinent to mention that the Level 1 breaches carry a penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Meanwhile, if the demerit points tally of a certain player reaches four within the 24-month period, it results in a ban from one Test match, two ODIs, or two T20Is, depending on which format comes first.