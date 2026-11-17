Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis (left) and Pakistan's Babar Azam pictured during the toss ahead of the second Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 17, 2026. — AFP

DUBAI: Sri Lanka have suffered a significant setback in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings after being docked 15 points for maintaining a slow over-rate during the first Test against Pakistan.

Pakistan have also been penalised, with five WTC points deducted for falling five overs short of the required over-rate in the same match.

Following the deductions, Sri Lanka have slipped from seventh to eighth place in the standings, with their points percentage dropping from 33.33 to 15.47. Pakistan remain ninth and bottom of the table, with a points percentage of 3.33.

Under the ICC World Test Championship Playing Conditions, teams are deducted one point for every over they fall short of the required rate. Sri Lanka were found to be 15 overs behind the required rate, while Pakistan fell five overs short.

Both teams have also been fined under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. The provision stipulates a fine of five per cent of a player's match fee for every over their team fails to bowl within the allotted time, subject to a maximum penalty of 50 per cent.

Consequently, Pakistan's players have been fined 25 per cent of their match fees, while their Sri Lankan counterparts have received the maximum 50 per cent penalty.

Dean Cosker of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions following charges brought by on-field umpires Adrian Holdstock and Rod Tucker, third umpire Allahuddien Paleker and fourth umpire Faisal Afridi.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Mendis pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the proposed sanctions, meaning no formal hearing was required.

The opening Test between the two sides ended in a hard-fought draw after five days of competitive cricket at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan declared their first innings at 434-9, with five batters scoring half-centuries. In reply, Sri Lanka secured a narrow 12-run lead, courtesy of centuries from Dhananjaya de Silva and captain Kusal Mendis.

The visitors appeared poised to establish a substantial lead before debutant Saqib Khan turned the game around with a remarkable seven-wicket haul.

Pakistan subsequently batted through the remainder of the match, finishing their second innings at 284-8 to secure a draw.

The two sides are currently contesting the second and final Test of the series, where Pakistan made an impressive start by bowling Sri Lanka out for just 98 in their first innings.