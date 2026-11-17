Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) reacts against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Kaseya Center on Nov 14, 2026. — Reuters

MIAMI: Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo left Monday's 128-110 victory over the Houston Rockets with hip tightness and did not return to the court, raising doubts over his availability for Wednesday's clash against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said the team had taken a proactive approach by withdrawing Adebayo from the game and did not expect the problem to become a long-term concern.

"I saw how he was grinding through it in the second quarter," Spoelstra said.

"No matter what he says and no matter what anybody says, let's sit him down and evaluate him tomorrow."

Adebayo played 16 minutes in the first half before leaving with 33 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

He did not return for the second half and was also absent from the Heat bench for the remainder of the contest.

Andrew Wiggins replaced the 28-year-old in the starting line-up after the interval, while Miami's squad depth proved valuable, with eight players reaching double figures in scoring.

Adebayo entered the game averaging 19.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and a career-best 2.1 steals per game. He remains a key figure in Miami's defensive set-up.

The Heat have enjoyed an impressive run over the past two weeks, winning five consecutive games to improve their record to 8-6, with Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the charge.

It is pertinent to mention that Miami will host Milwaukee on Wednesday in Antetokounmpo's first meeting with his former team since leaving after 13 seasons.