Chennai Super Kings' Mahendra Singh Dhoni during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India, on May 7, 2025. — AFP

CHENNAI: Veteran wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni has brought the curtain down on his 19-year Indian Premier League (IPL) career and will take up a new role as mentor of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the 2027 season.

The franchise announced the development on Tuesday, just three hours before the deadline for teams to announce their retained and released players ahead of the upcoming auction, scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16.

"There is no CSK without MS Dhoni. For nearly two decades, we have walked and grown alongside each other, through triumphs, setbacks and everything in between," N Srinivasan, owner of Chennai Super Kings, said in a statement.

"Our relationship is as strong as it is because of one reason: we don't question intentions. That trust is what made this journey possible.

"In 2008, I insisted that Dhoni should be part of CSK. It turns out that's the best decision I took. Not because of all his achievements for the franchise, but for the kind of human he is. Dhoni will always be a part of our identity. This will always be his home."

Dhoni joined CSK in the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008 and went on to lead the franchise to five IPL titles and two Champions League T20 trophies during his 17-season association with the team.

However, he represented Rising Pune Supergiant in the 2016 and 2017 seasons after CSK were suspended from the tournament for two years.

The 45-year-old finished his IPL career with 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45.

Rupa Gurunath, owner of Chennai Super Kings, also paid tribute to the former captain, highlighting his contribution to the franchise since its inception.

"A player like MS Dhoni comes along once in a lifetime. We are fortunate, and deeply grateful, that he has been with CSK since its inception and has laid the foundation for everything this team is.

"MS Dhoni is much more than a legend of Chennai Super Kings. What he has given to us, both on and off the field, is immeasurable. His leadership, humility, commitment and the way he has connected with millions of fans is truly special.

"Over the years, he has built a legacy and has given us memories that we will cherish for a lifetime.

"MS will continue to be a part of the CSK family as a mentor. His experience and expertise are invaluable to us, especially during this phase of transition. With many youngsters in the squad, his guidance will help shape the next generation of CSK," she added.

Meanwhile, CSK managing director KS Viswanathan said Dhoni's connection with the city of Chennai had been as significant as his achievements on the field.

"What MS Dhoni achieved as a cricketer is etched in the memory of every fan. But what made Dhoni truly special is how completely he became a part of Chennai. He embraced the city, and the city embraced him as one of its own.

"When we look back, the trophies will be remembered, but so will the way we won them. That is his real legacy.

"While we will miss seeing him in yellow on the field, we are glad that he will keep guiding our players. The bond will continue to grow and shape this team for years to come," he said.

Under Dhoni's leadership, CSK won five IPL titles, making him one of the most successful captains in the tournament's history. He also guided the franchise to two Champions League T20 titles, the most by any captain in the competition.