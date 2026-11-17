This collage of picture shows FC Andorra owner Gerard Pique (left) and Tenerife's Jesus de Miguel receives medical attention and gets stretchered off after a collision with FC Andorra's Jesus Owono. — Reuters

FC Andorra owner Gerard Pique has questioned the 12-match suspension handed to goalkeeper Jesus Owono following the challenge that led to the death of Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel, describing the incident as an accident.

Owono and De Miguel collided during a Spanish second-tier fixture on November 2nd. De Miguel was rushed to intensive care but died the following day.

The Spanish Football Federation's (RFEF) disciplinary committee subsequently banned Owono for 12 matches for violent conduct resulting in serious injury.

However, former Barcelona defender Pique believes the punishment is excessive, arguing that the goalkeeper should not be held responsible for the tragic outcome.

"Players, former players, coaches, goalkeepers, everyone has called it an accident," Pique said in a video posted on social media late on Monday.

"I truly believe that imposing the maximum sanction on Jesus for this action puts him in a situation he does not deserve, because he is not to blame for all of this having happened."

Pique also highlighted the case of Albacete's Jose Corpas, who received a three-match suspension for accidentally kicking Sabadell player Quadri Liameed in the head during a recent match.

"Fortunately Quadri is fine, the consequences in this case were not fatal, and the committee decided to sanction Corpas with three matches," he added.

"With all this, my reflection is: what is being sanctioned, the action or the consequences?"

Owono has withdrawn from Equatorial Guinea's squad for this month's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Zimbabwe.