Sri Lanka batter Dinesh Chandimal walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed on day one of the second Test against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 17, 2026. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Sri Lanka registered an unwanted record in Test cricket as they were bowled out for just 98 in 35.3 overs against Pakistan in the second and final Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s decision to bowl first paid dividends as Sri Lanka were dismissed for a below-par total, courtesy of an impressive bowling display by the pace attack, with Mohammad Abbas, Aamer Jamal and Razaullah leading the charge.

Captain Kusal Mendis led the visitors’ batting effort with 32 off 50 deliveries, featuring five boundaries, while Sonal Dinusha contributed 21 off 40 balls. The remaining batters failed to reach double figures.

Pacers Mohammad Abbas, Aamer Jamal and Razaullah claimed three wickets each, while Saqib Khan chipped in with one.

The visitors recorded the lowest-ever innings total at the venue, surpassing England’s previous unwanted record of 112, which they managed in the third innings against Pakistan in October 2024.

Sri Lanka now occupy the top spot on the list of lowest Test innings totals at Rawalpindi, with England slipping to second place. Pakistan’s 138 against South Africa in October 2025 stands third, followed by West Indies’ 139 against Pakistan in November 1997.

The latest batting collapse also saw Sri Lanka become the first team to be dismissed for fewer than 100 runs in a Test innings at the Rawalpindi venue.

Lowest Test innings totals at Rawalpindi: