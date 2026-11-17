Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Travis Head leaves the field after being dismissed during the IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, India on May 25, 2025. — AFP

HYDERABAD: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to part ways with Australian opener Travis Head ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 after the left-handed batter informed the franchise of his decision to skip the upcoming season to manage his workload amid a demanding international schedule.

Head's absence will be a significant setback for SRH, who have relied heavily on his explosive opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma. However, his departure is expected to provide the franchise with additional funds ahead of the IPL 2027 auction, scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16.

Head was among the five capped players retained by SRH for INR 14 crore ahead of the 2025 mega auction. Following the approval of his release by the IPL, the franchise's auction purse is expected to increase by the same amount.

The development comes ahead of Tuesday, November 17, the deadline for all franchises to finalise their retained and released players.

Head's decision comes as little surprise, considering Australia's packed international calendar in 2027. Earlier in August, head coach Andrew McDonald had indicated that the team would need to make certain decisions regarding player workloads because of several important international commitments.

Australia are scheduled to play 20 Test matches during the period, with a potential appearance in the World Test Championship final in June, immediately after the IPL. Their calendar also includes the Ashes series between June and August, followed by the ODI World Cup in October and November.

Under the IPL's retention rules, a franchise releasing or trading a player retained ahead of the 2025 mega auction has its auction purse adjusted according to the retention slabs applicable at the time.

In SRH's case, releasing Head will not result in any additional financial adjustment beyond his INR 14 crore retention value. The combined salaries of their other four retained players — Heinrich Klaasen (INR 23 crore), Pat Cummins (INR 18 crore), Abhishek Sharma (INR 14 crore) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (INR 6 crore) — amount to INR 61 crore, matching the retention slab for four capped players.

SRH initially acquired Head at the 2024 IPL auction for INR 6.8 crore after the Australian had gone unsold in the previous year's auction. Head coach Daniel Vettori had expressed the franchise's determination to secure a left-handed opening batter.

The investment proved worthwhile as Head enjoyed an outstanding campaign, scoring 567 runs at an average of over 40 and a remarkable strike rate of 191.55. His performances played a crucial role in SRH reaching the final, where they eventually lost to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Head had previously represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru, featuring in 10 matches before joining SRH. During his stint with the Hyderabad-based franchise, he accumulated 1,351 runs in 43 matches at an average of 32.95 and a strike rate of 176.14.

However, his most significant contribution came through his prolific opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma. The duo, popularly known as 'Travishek', revolutionised aggressive opening batting in the IPL with their fearless approach.

In terms of partnership runs, Head and Abhishek are SRH's second-most successful opening pair, behind Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner. They accumulated 1,892 runs in 42 innings at an average of 46.14, including six century partnerships and nine half-century stands.

Their scoring rate has also been exceptional. Among IPL partnerships with at least 1,000 runs, Travishek boast the highest scoring rate in the tournament's history, averaging 12.27 runs per over.

Meanwhile, SRH have already made several changes to their squad ahead of the upcoming auction. They have traded leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari to Delhi Capitals in exchange for left-arm pacer T Natarajan.

The franchise have also secured fast bowlers Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis from Chennai Super Kings in exchange for Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards.

Additionally, SRH are expected to trade India pacer Harshal Patel to Gujarat Titans for INR 4 crore as they continue reshaping their squad ahead of IPL 2027.