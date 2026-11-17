Former Pakistan Test wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal speaks on the PCB podcast during an episode of Straight Drive with Salman Butt in Lahore on November 17, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Test wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has praised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for investing in cricket infrastructure and improving facilities at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Speaking on the PCB podcast during an episode of Straight Drive with Salman Butt, Akmal expressed satisfaction with the modern facilities and improvements introduced at the NCA, while stressing that such developments should have taken place eight to 10 years earlier.

“I am pleased to see the modern facilities and improvements at the National Cricket Academy. However, this work should have been completed eight to 10 years ago,” Akmal said.

He credited PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi for providing the necessary resources and support to improve cricket in the country, adding that the improvements at the NCA were a result of his efforts.

Akmal also praised Naqvi for granting PCB Director of High Performance Aqib Javed full authority to work towards the development of cricket.

He further highlighted the board's investment in grassroots cricket, saying that excellent facilities were being provided for Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 players.

The establishment of high-performance centres in different cities, including Karachi and Multan, was another encouraging development, according to the former wicketkeeper-batter.

Akmal described the opportunity for young cricketers to continue their cricket training and education throughout the year as a significant achievement.

He emphasised that sustained investment in cricket infrastructure would deliver better results in the long run, while welcoming the annual expansion of school cricket across the country.

However, he stressed the need to strengthen club cricket again to identify and nurture emerging talent at the grassroots level.

Commenting on the PCB's new central contracts, Akmal welcomed the inclusion of a requirement for players to participate in first-class matches, saying domestic cricket plays a vital role in improving players' fitness, skills and mental strength.

He also appreciated the use of bouncy and grass-covered pitches in Pakistan as part of preparations for the upcoming World Cup, describing the initiative as a positive step.

Akmal concluded by expressing optimism about the performances of young players in the Pakistan team, saying their contributions were encouraging for the country's cricketing future.