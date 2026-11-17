An undated picture of Irish boxer Lee Reeves. — Instagram/ @lee_reeves_boxer

Irish boxer Lee Reeves has died at the age of 31, three months after suffering serious injuries during a professional bout in Dublin, promoter Queensberry confirmed on Tuesday.

Reeves was knocked out by fellow Irishman Gary Cully during their junior welterweight contest in August. He was subsequently taken to hospital, where he underwent surgery and was placed in a medically induced coma.

According to local media reports in his hometown of Limerick, the boxer remained in a coma for three months before contracting an infection over the weekend. The infection reportedly led to his death on Monday.

"Everyone at Queensberry is devastated to learn of the passing of Lee Reeves," the promoters said in a statement.

"Lee was an immensely talented boxer, as well as a true role model and inspiration to his community."

Cully also paid tribute to Reeves following the heartbreaking news, remembering him as "a character and a gent".

"It's never been nothing love between us champ can’t really believe I'm writing this but RIP brother," he wrote on social media.

Reeves enjoyed an impressive professional career, winning 16 of his 18 fights, with 11 of those victories coming by knockout.

His death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from the boxing community, with the 31-year-old remembered for his talent inside the ring and his positive influence on those around him.