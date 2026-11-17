An undated picture of Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. — Reuters

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez will return to action for Tuesday’s international friendly against Costa Rica after recovering from a serious jaw injury, head coach Lionel Scaloni has confirmed on Monday.

Martinez underwent surgery following a collision with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite during Chelsea’s 2-0 victory on 16th October.

The experienced goalkeeper resumed training two weeks later while wearing a protective mask but was not risked in Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat to Sunderland on 8th November.

Scaloni confirmed that the 2022 World Cup winner was ready to feature against Costa Rica, having been given additional time to recover.

“Emiliano will play. He might have been okay for the previous game against Uruguay as well, but it was a risk. An extra three days was a prudent choice,” Scaloni said.

Martinez also shared a video on Instagram showing him training with Argentina while wearing the protective mask he will use during the match.

Argentina are expected to make several changes following their 2-1 defeat to Uruguay last Friday, with Scaloni planning to introduce four or five players.

“We are going to make four or five changes, depending on the final training session to see what works,” he said.

The coach also highlighted the importance of developing younger players as Argentina prepare for the absence of established stars Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria.

He admitted that replacing the legendary duo would be impossible but stressed that the team must find new talent to fill their positions.

Argentina will face Costa Rica at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in Córdoba as they look to conclude their 2026 campaign with a victory.