Pakistan batters Azan Awais (left) and Tayyab Arif pictured on day one of the second Test against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 17, 2026. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan secured a first-innings lead over Sri Lanka in the second Test as opener Azan Awais guided the hosts to 121-3 in 37.2 overs, giving them a 23-run advantage at stumps on the opening day at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The home side made a steady start to their innings as the young opening pair put Sri Lanka under pressure with a valuable 50-run partnership. At the end of the second session, Azan Awais remained unbeaten on 18 off 43 deliveries, while Tayyab Arif had contributed 34 off 53 balls.

However, Asitha Fernando provided Sri Lanka with a crucial breakthrough, ending the 80-run partnership by dismissing Tayyab for 46 off 82 deliveries, including six boundaries.

Azan Awais continued the momentum alongside Mohammad Taha as the pair took Pakistan past the 100-run mark and helped the hosts surpass Sri Lanka's first-innings total of 98.

However, their partnership came to an end when Prabath Jayasuriya dismissed Taha for eight off 29 deliveries, leaving Pakistan at 103-2 in 33 overs.

Captain Babar Azam walked in next but failed to make a significant contribution, as Lahiru Kumara bowled him for eight off nine deliveries, which included two boundaries.

Azan Awais continued to anchor Pakistan's innings and remained unbeaten on 47 at the close of play. He was joined by Saqib Khan, who was batting on two, as the pair will resume the hosts' innings on the second day.

Earlier, Pakistan’s decision to bowl first paid dividends as their pace attack bundled out Sri Lanka for 98 in 35.3 overs, with Mohammad Abbas, Aamer Jamal and Razaullah leading an impressive bowling display.

Young pacer Saqib provided Pakistan with an early breakthrough in the fourth over, dismissing Pasindu Sooriyabandara for two off 17 deliveries.

Abbas then dismissed former captain Dinesh Chandimal (7) and Kamindu Mendis (8), while Razaullah removed Lahiru Udara (4) and trapped Dhananjaya de Silva LBW for one off 16 deliveries, reducing Sri Lanka to 25-5 in 13.2 overs.

However, captain Kusal Mendis and Sonal Dinusha attempted to revive the innings with a 49-run partnership. Their resistance ended when returning pacer Aamer Jamal dismissed Mendis for a fighting 32 off 50 deliveries, including five boundaries, leaving Sri Lanka at 85-6 in 27.3 overs.

Pakistan continued their dominance after lunch, with Razaullah striking in the first over of the second session to dismiss Milan Rathnayake for a five-ball duck, completing his third wicket.

Abbas then claimed his third scalp by removing Prabath Jayasuriya for three off 23 deliveries, reducing Sri Lanka to 97-8 in 34.1 overs.

Jamal wrapped up the innings by dismissing Dinusha, who scored a fighting 21 off 40 deliveries, including four boundaries, before removing Lahiru Kumara for a duck to bowl out the visitors for 98 in 35.3 overs.

Pacers Mohammad Abbas, Aamer Jamal and Razaullah claimed three wickets each, while Saqib Khan chipped in with one.