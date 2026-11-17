This collage of pictures shows Pakistan (left) and Indian players in action during their separate Asian Games hockey men's competition matches. — Asian Hockey Federation

LAHORE: International Hockey Federation (FIH) President Tayyab Ikram has emphasised the importance of Pakistan-India hockey matches, describing them as vital to the global growth and popularity of the sport.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Ikram said matches between the arch-rivals attract greater viewership than any other hockey fixtures.

"Pakistan-India matches are extremely important for global hockey. Their viewership surpasses that of all other hockey matches," he said.

Ikram clarified that arranging bilateral matches between the two countries was not within the authority of their respective hockey federations, but was instead a decision for their governments.

"Hopefully, the situation will improve and a message of peace will be conveyed, which will also benefit hockey," he added.

Discussing Pakistan's absence from the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in India, Ikram revealed that the FIH had held discussions with Pakistan seven months before the tournament.

He said the international governing body had hoped Pakistan would participate in the event but respected the Pakistan Hockey Federation's (PHF) decision not to send the team.

"We respect the Pakistan Hockey Federation's decision, as this is a matter of national dignity. Nevertheless, we had hoped Pakistan would take part in the tournament," he said.

Meanwhile, Ikram reiterated that Pakistan had been awarded the hosting rights for the FIH Nations Cup, describing the event as an opportunity to usher in a new era for hockey in the country.

"I once again confirm that the FIH Nations Cup has been awarded to Pakistan. Hosting this event will mark the beginning of a new era for hockey in the country," he stated.

The FIH president also called for greater emphasis on hosting international tournaments in Pakistan, arguing that the revival of the sport should not be judged solely on the national team's performances.

"For the past 30 to 40 years, the entire focus has remained on the national hockey team. Whenever the team wins, people say hockey has been revived, but when it loses, the narrative changes," Ikram observed.

He stressed that hosting international hockey events was essential to reviving the sport in Pakistan, adding that bringing major tournaments to the country would help restore its position in the international hockey community.