India captain Shreyas Iyer (left) and West Indies captain Shai Hope pose with the series trophy following the fifth T20I at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 17, 2026. — AFP

West Indies are set to host India in two T20 Internationals (T20Is) in North America next year, with Washington DC, Los Angeles and Toronto among the potential venues.

The move forms part of Cricket West Indies’ (CWI) strategy to strengthen its presence in the North American market and expand the sport’s reach among the region’s sizeable Caribbean and Indian diaspora communities.

The Future Tours Programme (FTP) for 2027-31 is currently being finalised, with Full Member nations discussing the schedule during the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) quarterly meetings in Bali.

West Indies are expected to begin the next FTP cycle by hosting India in July 2027 for an all-format series comprising two Tests, three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and five T20Is.

According to international media reports, two of the five T20Is are scheduled to take place in North America, with both matches expected to be staged at the same venue.

Washington DC and Toronto are understood to be the leading contenders, while Pomona, which is set to host cricket during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, and Lauderhill, Florida, are also being considered. West Indies have regularly hosted international matches at Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill over the past decade.

CWI has also strengthened its relationship with Cricket Canada through the Global T20 (GT20) Canada, further underlining its commitment to expanding cricket's footprint across the region.

Meanwhile, Washington Freedom, the Major League Cricket (MLC) franchise, have begun developing a 10,000-capacity cricket ground in Frederick, approximately 45 miles north of Washington DC. The venue is expected to host matches during the 2027 MLC season.

The franchise, owned by technology entrepreneur Sanjay Govil, is also exploring a strategic partnership with CWI.

Hosting international matches at Oakland Coliseum, which has staged MLC fixtures over the past two seasons, and in Vancouver could also become possibilities in the future.

CWI chairman Kishore Shallow said expanding into North America was a key part of the board’s long-term strategy.

"It is really part of our strategy to expand in North America. I think that is critical for us and for cricket," Shallow said.

"There obviously has been investment over the years from the ICC into the US, with the T20 World Cup played there and the Olympics coming.

"I think it's necessary for us and certainly Cricket West Indies has a major role to play in expanding and capitalising on the US and North American market, where there is a significant Caribbean and Indian diaspora.

"So that's why we are having discussions over hosting matches there. Hopefully the ICC can also help cement that market because it's significant for the development of the sport."

For now, CWI has no plans to stage a Test match in North America, with its immediate focus on expanding white-ball cricket, particularly T20Is.

West Indies are, however, expected to feature in several Test assignments during the upcoming FTP cycle, with most bilateral series likely to comprise two or three matches.

One of the major highlights will be their tour of England in 2028, which will include a historic Test at Lord's to commemorate the centenary of West Indies' first-ever Test match.

West Indies made their Test debut against England at Lord's in June 1928, suffering an innings-and-58-run defeat.

CWI chief executive Chris Dehring described the occasion as a significant moment for West Indies cricket and expressed hope that former players and descendants of the inaugural Test side would attend.

"It will be a grand occasion. We hope greats of West Indies will be there and so too some descendants of players from that 1928 side," Dehring said.

West Indies are also scheduled to host several of cricket's leading nations during the 2027-31 cycle, including Australia in the latter part of the period.

Concerns had emerged last year that Australia might not return to the Caribbean for Test cricket following a poorly attended three-match series.

However, Dehring reaffirmed CWI's commitment to maintaining Test cricket in the region.

"We want to keep playing Test cricket and hosting series in the Caribbean. We've had a very good year, going undefeated in Test series. It's something we want to build on from a cricketing perspective, as much as we can accommodate commercially."