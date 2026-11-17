Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning his group stage match against Francis Tiafoe of the U.S. on November 16, 2026. — Reuters

TURIN: World number three Carlos Alcaraz continued his impressive winning run with a dominant 6-2, 6-2 victory over American Frances Tiafoe at the ATP Finals on Monday, extending his unbeaten streak to 10 matches.

The second-seeded Spaniard needed just over an hour to overcome Tiafoe, whose baseline game struggled to cope with Alcaraz's power, movement and variety.

The victory followed consecutive title triumphs in Vienna and the Paris Masters.

Alcaraz made a flying start, racing into a 4-0 lead as his opponent struggled to find a response. The 23-year-old delivered an almost flawless opening set, winning 93 per cent of points on his first serve and all of his points on the second.

Tiafoe, making his ATP Finals debut, managed to create three break points at 3-2 but failed to convert them.

Alcaraz held his serve before breaking again with a superb rally and a down-the-line winner to move 5-2 ahead, subsequently closing out the set.

Reflecting on his form, Alcaraz said he was feeling the best he had ever felt at this stage of the season and was determined to build on his recent success.

"I would say this is the best I have felt so far in my career at this part of the season," Alcaraz said.

"I have never experienced something like this, this year. It was unusual for me, having a lot of months off the competition at home."

"So coming here I have a lot of energy and ambition and I am hungry for more," he added.