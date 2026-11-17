New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner in action on the third day of the third Test against England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on June 27, 2026. — AFP

AUCKLAND: New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against India after sustaining a fracture to his right hand.

The injury occurred during the fifth and final ODI against India at Mount Maunganui on Sunday, when Santner was struck on his right hand by a bouncer from Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh while batting.

Fellow spin-bowling all-rounder Dean Foxcroft has been called up to New Zealand’s squad as Santner’s replacement for the series, which begins at Wellington’s Basin Reserve on Thursday.

“Scans have revealed that Santner has fractured his right hand,” New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said in a statement. “His return-to-play timeline is being worked through, and his availability for the Test series against Australia will be updated in due course.”

In Santner’s absence, New Zealand are expected to consider playing four specialist fast bowlers at the Basin Reserve, with Glenn Phillips emerging as the leading candidate to fill the all-rounder’s role at number seven.

Foxcroft, 28, has featured in one Test for New Zealand, making his debut against Ireland in Belfast in May ahead of the three-match series against England.

He made an impressive 98 in New Zealand’s innings victory in Belfast but returned home afterwards, with Santner replacing him in the Test squad following his recovery from a shoulder injury.

The latest development represents a setback for Santner, who had recently turned down a lucrative offer from the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League to prioritise his international commitments across formats.

“When you look ahead to the summer we've got, India here for white ball and Tests and Australia away – there's not many bigger than that – it's quite an exciting time. I'd like to still be part of that,” Santner had told the New Zealand Herald.

The left-arm spinner will now be hoping to recover in time for New Zealand’s four-match Test tour of Australia, which begins in Perth on 9 December, eight days after the scheduled final day of the second Test against India in Christchurch.

Updated New Zealand squad for Test series against India

Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Dean Foxcroft, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson and Blair Tickner.