Former West Indies head coach Shane Deitz arrives at the ground ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Group B match against Sri Lanka at Bristol County Ground in Bristol, England, on June 21, 2026. — ICC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former Australian cricketer Shane Deitz as the head coach of the women’s cricket team.

Deitz will take charge of the national side from the upcoming bilateral series against West Indies Women and will join the squad in the Caribbean.

The 51-year-old brings extensive international coaching experience, having most recently served as head coach of the West Indies women’s team. During his tenure, the Caribbean side reached the semi-finals of consecutive ICC Women’s T20 World Cups in 2024 and 2026.

A former first-class cricketer, Deitz has also held coaching positions with the Bangladesh and Netherlands women’s national teams. Additionally, he served as a high-performance coach at Cricket Wellington in New Zealand from 2008 to 2013.

Reacting to his appointment, Deitz expressed his excitement at taking charge of Pakistan women’s cricket, highlighting the country's rich cricketing history and his ambition to build a competitive side ahead of the 2028 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

“I am very honoured to become the head coach of the Pakistan women’s team. Pakistan cricket has a tremendous history, and I fondly remember cheering them on as a youngster in Australia during the 1992 World Cup final against England, which was a great achievement for Pakistan cricket,” he said.

“In 2028, we will host the T20 World Cup, and our aim is to give the supporters something to cheer about on home soil. To be competitive at the World Cup, we have a lot of work to do, and we must all develop as players and staff to produce world-class performances.

“I have toured Pakistan three times previously, and the love and passion for cricket are infectious. I cannot wait to be there in green and work with the team.”

Deitz's appointment comes as Pakistan look to strengthen their women's cricket set-up and build a competitive team ahead of the 2028 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, which will be hosted by the country.