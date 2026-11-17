Pakistan captain Babar Azam (second from right) flips the coin as Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis (second from left) calls the toss ahead of the second Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 17, 2026. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the second and final Test of the two-match home series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan have made one change to their playing XI, bringing in Aamer Jamal in place of Arafat Minhas.

Pakistan: Azan Awais, Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Taha, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Aamer Jamal, Razaullah, Muhammad Abbas and Saqib Khan.

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Udara, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis(c/wk), Sonal Dinusha, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara and Asitha Fernando.

Head-to-head

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have faced each other in 60 Test matches, with Pakistan holding the advantage with 23 victories, compared to Sri Lanka's 17 wins. The remaining 20 encounters ended in draws.

Matches played: 60

Pakistan won: 23

Sri Lanka won: 17

Drawn: 20

Form guide

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka have endured disappointing runs in the red-ball format and will be eager to secure a victory in the second Test following a draw in the series opener.

Pakistan head into the contest after suffering three consecutive Test defeats before playing out a draw in the opening match. Their disappointing tour of England, where they endured a 3-0 series whitewash, prompted significant changes to both the squad and the coaching panel.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka, who have failed to register a victory in their last five Test matches, including the drawn series opener, will be looking to turn their fortunes around under newly appointed red-ball captain Kusal Mendis. He is set to lead the side in the longest format for the first time.

Pakistan: D, L, L, L, W (most recent first)

Sri Lanka: D, D, L, D, L