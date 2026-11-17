Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their third goal against Turkey in Nations League on October 2, 2026. — Reuters

Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku on Monday retired from international football after scoring 94 goals in 135 games for his country, saying he was “at peace” with his decision.

Lukaku featured in four World Cups for the Red Devils and helped them reach the quarter-finals of this year’s tournament before losing to eventual winners Spain.

The 33-year-old, who now plays for Turkish club Fenerbahce, made his debut in 2010 as a teenager and was an unused substitute in Sunday’s 4-1 Nations League win over Italy.

“These 16 years I gave all I had for the national team. It was a nice ride and I enjoyed every single moment,” Belgium’s record goal scorer said on Instagram.

“To the Belgium fans, thank you for the support you gave our team. I am proud to have represented my country in 4 World Cups and 3 European Championships.

“I will never forget those moments. I’m at peace with my decision to stop here,” Lukaku said.

The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Inter Milan forward was part of Belgium’s so-called ‘golden generation’.

Lukaku, alongside Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard, finished third at the 2018 World Cup, a best-ever finish for Belgium in the tournament but they failed to lift a trophy during the period.

“I played with amazing teammates that I will always be grateful for,” Lukaku said.

“I want to thank them all. I want to thank all the coaches as well for pushing and trusting me to help the team,” he added.