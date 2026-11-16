Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani (left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during the fourth day of their second Test against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on November 16, 2026. — ACB

SHARJAH: Graeme Cremer and Blessing Muzarabani's all-round exploits put Zimbabwe in touching distance of victory over Zimbabwe on the fourth day of their second Test here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

At the stumps on Day 4, hosts Afghanistan were reeling at 143/5 in 44 overs, while chasing a daunting 418-run target with Afsar Zazai and Ikram Alikhil both unbeaten on 20.

Earlier in the day, Zimbabwe resumed their second innings from 169/7, but added 126 runs to their overnight score for the loss of just two wickets before declaring at 295/9 in 98 overs.

The Chevrons, however, had a contrasting start to the penultimate day's play as their overnight pair of Tafadzwa Tsiga (15) and Cremer could stretch their eighth-wicket partnership to just 10 runs until the wicketkeeper batter was dismissed by Mohammad Saleem in just the third over after resumption.

With the scoreboard reading 177/8, Muzarabani joined Cremer in the middle, and the duo frustrated Afghanistan bowlers by raising a 90-run partnership for the ninth wicket, which saw the former bring up his maiden Test half-century.

Naseer Khan Maroofkhil eventually broke the threatening partnership shortly after the lunch break by dismissing its core aggressor Muzarabani, who walked back after top-scoring with his career-best 59 off 93 deliveries, laced with 10 fours and a six.

Cremer, meanwhile, continued to frustrate the hosts as he shared a one-sided 28-run partnership with No.11 Vincent Masekesa, during which he also brought up his first Test half-century.

As Cremer reached the landmark with the bat, Zimbabwe captain Brian Bennett declared their second innings, setting Afghanistan a daunting target. Cremer remained a notable run-getter with an unbeaten 50 off 125 deliveries with the help of five boundaries.

Saleem was the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan in the second innings as he took three wickets for 78 runs in his 21 overs, while Yamin Ahmadzai, Ziaur Rahman and Maroofkhil bagged two each.

Set to chase a daunting 418-run target, Afghanistan got off to a shaky start as they lost opener Abdul Malik in the second over with just 11 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Sediqullah Atal (14) and Rahmanullah (15) could share a brief 20-run partnership for the second wicket before both perished in quick succession, resulting in Afghanistan slipping to 42/3 in 12.5 overs.

After the back-to-back setbacks, Hashmatullah Shahidi and captain Rahmat Shah took the reins of Afghanistan's pursuit, but they too fell in quick succession after putting together 48 runs for the fourth wicket as the hosts had slipped further to 106/5 in 32.5 overs.

Shahidi remained the top-scorer for Afghanistan in the second innings thus far with a 64-ball 35, while skipper Shah made a 52-ball 30.

Following the departure of the experienced duo, Zazai and Alikhil batted cautiously in the dying minutes of the penultimate day and collectively added 37 runs to Afghanistan's total in their unbeaten sixth-wicket partnership.

Zazai and Alikhil will now resume Afghanistan's run chase on the final day as the hosts require a further 275 runs with five wickets in hand.

Brad Evans has been the standout bowler for Zimbabwe with two wickets, while Masekesa, Muzarabani and Cremer have made one scalp apiece.