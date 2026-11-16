Islamabad's Haris Rauf poses for a picture after the second day of their third-round QeAT Gold match against Karachi Blues at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 16, 2026. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Captain Haris Rauf's six-wicket haul, followed by Raja Hamza Waheed's unbeaten century, scripted Islamabad's strong fightback against defending champions Karachi Blues on the second day of their third-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QeAT) Gold 2026-27 match here at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium on Monday.

At the stumps on the second day, Islamabad were well placed at 253/4 in response to Karachi Blues' 378 all out, and thus trail the holders by 125 more runs with centurion Hamza and Mohammad Hammad Khan unbeaten in the middle.

Earlier in the day, Karachi Blues resumed their first innings from 334/7 through centurion Omair Bin Yousuf and No.9 Mir Hamza, but could only add 44 runs to their overnight score for the remaining three wickets and were thus bowled out for 378 in 85.3 overs.

Omair scored the majority of runs for the defending champions on the second day and ultimately finished as their top-scorer with 148 off 215 deliveries, studded with 20 fours and three sixes.

Islamabad captain Rauf, who took a hat-trick and took four wickets overall on the opening day, added two more to his tally to finish with magnificent bowling figures of 6/100 in 18 overs. Besides him, Musa Khan and Azan Tariq bagged two wickets each.

In response to Karachi Blues' 378 all out, Islamabad got off to a shaky start as they lost three wickets early with just 53 runs on the board.

Following the early debacle, Sarmad Bhatti joined top-order batter Hamza in the middle, and the duo scripted an astounding recovery by raising a monumental 178-run partnership for the fourth wicket, which saw the latter bring up his well-deserved century.

Asad Umar eventually broke the threatening stand in the dying minutes of the second day by getting Bhatti caught and bowled, who walked back after scoring 81 off 150 deliveries with the help of 12 boundaries.

Hamza, meanwhile, stood his ground firmly, and returned after top-scoring with an unbeaten 118 off 162 deliveries, studded with 12 fours and two sixes. He will now resume Islamabad's response on the penultimate day alongside Hammad, who had made 10 not out.

For Karachi Blues, Abrar Ahmed and Asad have thus far picked up two wickets each in the first innings.

In another third-round QeAT Gold 2026-27 match, openers Sahibzada Abdullah and Israrullah gave Peshawar Blues a flamboyant start to their 191-run pursuit against Lahore Whites on the second day at the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad.

The enthralling second day of the fixture got underway with Lahore Whites resuming their second innings from 0/0 with a 22-run deficit, and could only muster 212 runs before being bowled out in 55.5 overs.

Middle-order batter Muhammad Akhlaq remained the top-scorer for Lahore Whites in the second innings with a cautious 46 off 98 deliveries, followed by opener Mohammad Faiq and wicketkeeper Zain Bin Farooq, who made 39 and 37, respectively.

Besides them, Tayyab Tahir (27) and Ali Zaryab (24) could make handy contributions to Lahore Whites' second-innings total against Peshawar Blues' spirited bowling attack, which Niaz Khan and Mohammad Amir Khan co-led by taking four wickets each.

The duo was supported by Mohammad Adnan, who chipped in with one scalp.

Set to chase a modest 191-run target, Peshawar Blues made a flamboyant start to the pursuit as their openers Abdullah and Israrullah raced them to 57/0 in 16.4 overs before the conclusion of the second day's action.

Abdullah and Israrullah, unbeaten on 29 and 24, respectively, will resume Peshawar Blues' run chase on the penultimate day as they require a further 134 runs with all 10 wickets intact.

At the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad, experienced pacer Hasan Ali's five-wicket haul, followed by Muhammad Hurraira's half-century, helped Sialkot Blues force a comeback against FATA on the second day of their third-round QeAT Gold 2026-27 match.

The pulsating second day of the fixture got underway with FATA resuming their first innings from 44/5 in response to Sialkot Blues' 117 all out, and could only add 106 runs to their overnight score despite captain Mohammad Sarwar Afridi's unbeaten half-century, and were thus bowled out for 150 in 35.2 overs, securing a slender 33-run lead.

Sarwar and Mohammad Wasim Khan (26), who resumed FATA's response on the second day, could stretch their overnight sixth-wicket partnership to 43 runs before the latter fell victim to Amad Butt.

Following Wasim's departure, FATA lost three more wickets at an alarming rate and had consequently slipped down to 95/5 before Sarwar raised a one-sided 55-run partnership for the 10th wicket with Arshadullah, who contributed with a 23-ball seven before being cleaned up by Hamza Nazar.

Sarwar remained the top-scorer for FATA with an unbeaten 68 off 80 deliveries with the help of eight fours and three sixes.

Hasan spearheaded Sialkot Blues' bowling charge with economical figures of 5/33 in 12 overs, followed by Amad with two, while Shoaib Akhtar Jnr, Athar Mehmood and Hamza chipped in with one scalp apiece.

With a slender 33-run deficit to counter, Sialkot Blues' opening pair of Mohammad Abdul Rehman and Hurraira swiftly put them ahead by sharing a 38-run partnership, which FATA captain Sarwar eventually broke in the 12th over by dismissing the former, who made a 36-ball 18.

Hurraira was then involved in crucial partnerships with Mohammad Hamza (eight), captain Abdullah Shafique (37) and Mohsin Riaz, until eventually falling victim to Afaq Afridi in the 34th over.

The opening batter remained the top-scorer for Sialkot Blues in the second innings with 52 off 93 deliveries, comprising four fours.

Following Hurraira's dismissal, Mohsin took the reins of Sialkot Blues' batting charge in the second innings with 40 not out and had raised a crucial unbeaten 45-run partnership for the fifth with Hamza, who had contributed with an unbeaten 11 off 37 deliveries.

The duo will resume Sialkot Blues' second innings from 182/4 in 44.4 overs as the previous edition's runners-up lead FATA by 149 runs.

Captain Sarwar has been the standout bowler for FATA in the second innings, having picked up two wickets for just 35 runs in his 11.4 overs, while Afaq Afridi and Fawad Arshad have made one scalp apiece.

At the National Cricket Ground in Islamabad, Mohammad Ismail's five-wicket haul put Multan into a substantial first-innings lead over Faisalabad on the second day of their third-round QeAT Gold 2026-27 match.

Earlier in the day, Multan resumed their first innings from 335/7 through Muhammad Shahzad and Waseem Akram Jnr, but could add 32 runs to their overnight score for the remaining three wickets and were thus bowled out for 367 in 84.5 overs.

Set batter Shahzad could stretch his overnight half-century to a 64-run knock, while No.10 Ismail was the other notable run-getter on the second day with his 13-ball 15.

Mohammad Zeeshan was the pick of the bowlers for Faisalabad in the first innings as he took five wickets for 95 runs in his 22 overs, followed by Khurram Shahzad with three, while Shehzad Gul made two scalps.

In response to Multan's 367 all out, Faisalabad could only muster 135 runs despite captain Muhammad Irfan Khan's half-century before getting bowled out in 25.2 overs and thus succumbed to a hefty 232-run deficit.

Skipper Irfan, who walked out to bat at No.5 with the scoreboard reading 18/3 in 9.2 overs, waged a lone battle for Faisalabad and was the last batter to be dismissed. He remained the top-scorer with a gutsy 54 off 44 deliveries, featuring eight fours and two sixes.

Irfan also shared an important 67-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Muhammad Awais Zafar, who made a notable contribution with a 31-ball 40.

Ismail spearheaded Multan's bowling charge with five wickets for just 26 runs in his nine overs, followed by Aamer Yamin with two, while Mohammad Shan, Ali Usman and Shahzad chipped in with one scalp apiece.

After securing a substantial first-innings lead, Multan captain Imam-ul-Haq forced Faisalabad to follow-on, but the opposition put on a decent show with the bat in their second outing as they finished the pulsating second day at 108/3, having reduced the deficit to 124 runs.

Faisalabad, however, had a shaky start to their second innings as they lost opener Sameer Saqib (two) early with just seven runs on the board.

But his dismissal paved the way for Asim Ali Nasir to walk out at No.3, and the top-order batter soon took the reins of Faisalabad's batting charge in the second innings.

Asim shared brief partnerships with opener Faham-ul-Haq (19) and middle-order batter Atiq-ur-Rehman (10) before being joined by skipper Irfan with the scoreboard reading 60/3.

The duo then batted sensibly to put together an unbeaten 40-run partnership for the fourth wicket, which closed out the second day on a high for Faisalabad.

Asim and Irfan, unbeaten on 48 and 23, respectively, will resume Faisalabad's second innings on the penultimate day as they require a further 124 runs to avoid the innings defeat at the hands of Multan.

Shan has been the standout bowler for Multan in the second innings, having picked up two wickets for just 25 runs in his seven overs, while Yamin has taken one.