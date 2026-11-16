Pakistan Shaheens squad poses for a picture in Karachi on November 15, 2026. — PCB

DOHA: The Pakistan Shaheens squad, led by middle-order batter Abdul Samad, touched down here on Monday for the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship 2026, scheduled to be played in Doha, Qatar, from November 19 to 29.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the Shaheens left for Doha on Sunday night via Jinnah Terminal International Airport in Karachi, and reached Qatar's capital on Monday afternoon.

The Green Shirts, placed in Group B, will kick off their Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship 2026 campaign on November 20 by taking on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) before locking horns with arch-rivals India on November 22. Their last group-stage match is scheduled against Nepal on November 24.

As per the tournament format, the top two sides from each group will advance into the semi-finals, scheduled to be played on November 26 and 27, respectively, followed by the final on November 29.

Emerging middle-order batter Samad will lead the defending champions in the eight-team tournament and will be joined by Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Haider Ali, Shahzaib Khan, Farhan Yousuf and Shamyl Hussain in the Shaheens' strong batting unit, with Rohail Nazir as the designated wicket-keeper.

Right-arm speedster Mohammad Hasnain will spearhead Pakistan Shaheens' fast-bowling attack, which further includes Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed and Muhammad Imran Randhawa, while left-arm all-rounder Danish Aziz, leg-spinner Saad Masood and Sufyan Moqim form the spin-bowling attack of the Shaheens.

Pakistan Shaheens squad for Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship

Abdul Samad (c), Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Danish Aziz, Farhan Yousuf, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Rohail Nazir (wk), Saad Masood, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Sufiyan Muqeem.