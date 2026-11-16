Pakistan's Nashra Sandhu (right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy match at the Seven Districts Sports Club in Ajman on November 16, 2026. — PCB

AJMAN: Captain Muneeba Ali's anchoring half-century, followed by Nashra Sandhu's three-wicket haul, led Pakistan to a thumping 51-run victory over Zimbabwe in the 14th match of the ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy 2026 here at the Seven Districts Sports Club on Monday.

Zimbabwe captain Josephine Nkomo's decision to field first backfired as the Green Shirts piled up a formidable total of 150/6 in their 20 overs, courtesy of a platform-setting third-wicket partnership between in-form Ayesha Zafar and skipper Muneeba.

Pakistan, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as they lost both their openers, Sadaf Shamas (seven) and Shawaal Zulfiqar (16), inside the batting powerplay with just 35 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Ayesha joined captain Muneeba in the middle, and the duo turned the tide in Pakistan's favour by raising 68 runs at a brisk pace until the former fell victim to Olinder Chare in the 15th over.

Ayesha remained a notable run-getter for Pakistan with a quickfire 42 off 27 deliveries, comprising six fours and a six.

Muneeba, meanwhile, was then involved in another crucial partnership for Pakistan when she put together a 37-run stand for the fourth wicket with Eyman Fatima before both perished in successive overs.

The skipper remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with an anchoring 51 off 49 deliveries with the help of five boundaries, which ultimately earned her the Player of the Match award, while Eyman contributed with a 14-ball 16.

Christine Mutasa was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe as she took two wickets for 30 runs in her four overs, while Nomvelo Sibanda and Chare bagged one apiece.

Set to chase a daunting 151-run target, Zimbabwe could accumulate 99/8 in their allotted overs and thus succumbed to a crushing defeat, their second in the 10-team tournament.

Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano remained the top-scorer for Zimbabwe with a cautious 31 off 34 deliveries, while Chiedza Dhururu (17), Nyasha Gwanzura (15), Kelis Ndhlovu (14) and captain Nkomo (13) were the only others to amass double figures.

Sandhu spearheaded Pakistan's bowling charge against Zimbabwe as she picked up three wickets for just eight runs in her three overs, followed by Momina Riasat with two, while Tub Hasan and Umm-e-Hani chipped in with one scalp apiece.

The 51-run victory over Zimbabwe meant Pakistan finished second in the Group B standings of the ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy 2026 with six points in four matches, only behind leaders Netherlands, who next face Zimbabwe in their last league-stage fixture.