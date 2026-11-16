ICC chairman Jay Shah poses for a picture at the ICC headquarter in Dubai on December 5, 2024. — ICC

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah has been elected unopposed for a second term as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), the apex cricketing body said on Monday.

Shah, who became the youngest ICC chair when he was first elected to the role in 2024 at the age of 35, was reelected for the role unopposed during the governing body's board meeting in Bali.

"The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board is delighted to announce the unopposed reappointment of Mr Jay Shah for a second term as ICC Chair, following a proposal by the ICC Directors at the Board and Committee meetings in Bali," the apex body announced in a statement.

"This decision reflects the Board’s confidence in Shah’s leadership and provides continuity at a defining moment for the sport, with global expansion, growth in fandom and commercial development on the strategic roadmap for its future."

Reflecting on his reappointment as the chair of the cricket governing body, Shah shared that he was deeply honoured by the confidence placed in him by the ICC Board. He further expressed his commitment to continue working to advance the interests of cricket across the globe.

"I am deeply honoured by the confidence the ICC Board has placed in me and sincerely grateful to every Director for their continued trust and support," said Shah in an ICC-released statement.

"Serving as Chair of the ICC is both a privilege and a responsibility, and I remain committed to working with our Members to advance the interests of cricket across the world."

In his second two-year term, Shah will see cricket's long-awaited return to the Olympics at the Los Angeles Games in 2028, which the ICC chairman described as one of the most important periods of the sport's history.

Shah emphasised that cricket's highly-anticipated return to the Olympics presents an opportunity for the stakeholders to introduce the sport to a newer audience and insisted that their responsibility extends beyond the successful hosting of the events.

The ICC chairman then went on to stress that the stakeholders of the sport must collectively build its more sustainable future, asserting that cricket's greatest strength lies in its ability to bring people together.

"We are entering one of the most important and exciting periods in our sport's history. Cricket's return to the Olympic Games at LA28 presents an extraordinary opportunity to introduce our game to new audiences and inspire a new generation of players and fans," Shah stated.

"Our responsibility extends well beyond delivering successful events. We must build a stronger and more sustainable future for the sport with a focus on fans, athletes, commercial partners and other key stakeholders.

"I have always believed that cricket's greatest strength lies in its ability to bring people together. With the support of the Board and our Members, our focus will be on turning ambition into action and ensuring that the progress we make leaves a lasting legacy for generations to come."