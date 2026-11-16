Brewers acquire reliever Ryan Walker in trade with Giants

An undated picture of San Francisco Giants right-handed reliever Ryan Walker. — Reuters

The World Series champions Milwaukee Brewers have acquired right-handed reliever Ryan Walker from the San Francisco Giants in a trade that saw pitchers Blake Holub and Gavin Perry move in the opposite direction on Sunday.

The Brewers will be hoping Walker can rediscover his best form after a difficult 2026 season in which he struggled on the mound.

The 30-year-old recorded no wins and one defeat, posting a 7.16 earned run average (ERA) and three saves across 33 appearances.

Walker began the campaign as San Francisco's primary closer after leading the team with 17 saves in 2025.

However, his performances deteriorated, resulting in a demotion to the minor leagues in May. He returned to the major league roster a month later but continued to face challenges.

Despite his recent struggles, Walker has an impressive career record, having registered 20 wins and 15 defeats, a 3.56 ERA and 31 saves in 226 appearances, all for the Giants. He has also recorded 260 strikeouts across 235⅓ innings.

His standout campaign came in 2024, when he posted a 10-4 record with a remarkable 1.91 ERA and 10 saves in 76 appearances, establishing himself as one of San Francisco's reliable bullpen options.

Meanwhile, Holub, 28, finished the previous season with a 5-4 record, a 2.10 ERA and five saves in 50 appearances for Triple-A Nashville.

Perry, 23, is yet to make his professional debut after being selected by the Giants in the 11th round of this year's draft out of Western Kentucky.