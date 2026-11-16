Pakistan thump Sri Lanka to register second victory in T20 Asia Cup of Blind

Pakistan players celebrate a wicket during their T20 Asia Cup of the Blind match against Sri Lanka at the Anvir Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on November 16, 2026. — Screengrab via Livestream

DHAKA: A disciplined bowling performance, followed by Muhammad Safdar's unbeaten knock, led Pakistan to a resounding 10-wicket victory over Sri Lanka here at the Anvir Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka could only muster 87/3 in their 20 overs against a disciplined Pakistan bowling attack, which Naimat Ullah and Muhammad Safdar led collectively by taking one wicket apiece.

Prabudda Piyumal remained the top-scorer for Sri Lanka with an unbeaten 22 off 25 deliveries, followed by Anton Krishan, who made a scratchy 24-ball 13.

In response, Pakistan made light work of the 88-run target as they chased it down in 6.3 overs without losing a wicket.

Leading Pakistan's effortless pursuit was Safdar, who top-scored with an unbeaten 46 off just 21 deliveries, while his opening partner Naimat Ullah contributed with a 20-ball 32 not out.

The 10-wicket victory marked Pakistan's second consecutive triumph in the ongoing T20 Asia Cup of the Blind 2026 as the Green Shirts outclassed Bangladesh in their campaign opener.

Opting to bat first, the national team had piled up a mammoth total of 244/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from Badar and Talha.

Leading the way for them was Badar Munir as he top-scored for Pakistan with an unbeaten 88 off 43 deliveries, followed by Talha, who made a 33-ball 68.

Besides them, Kamran made a notable contribution to Pakistan's total with a 37-run knock.

Set to chase a daunting 245-run target, Bangladesh's batting unit faltered and could muster 118 runs before being bowled out in 17.1 overs.

Following their back-to-back triumphs over Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, respectively, Pakistan will lock horns with arch-rivals India on Tuesday.