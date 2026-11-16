Jurgen Klopp urges Gianni Infantino to step down as FIFA president

Germany coach Jurgen Klopp during training on November 10, 2026. — Reuters

BERLIN: Germany coach Jurgen Klopp has called for Gianni Infantino to step down as FIFA president, expressing disappointment over the Swiss official's leadership and insisting football needs someone more committed to the sport's future.

Speaking ahead of Monday's Nations League clash against the Netherlands, Klopp said a change at the helm of world football's governing body would be a positive step.

"I've been following football for many years. There are people who are much more knowledgeable about this than I am. But I think most people now agree a change would make a lot of sense," Klopp said.

"I didn't think things could get worse after Sepp Blatter, but someone has managed to do just that."

Blatter resigned as FIFA president in 2015 amid widespread corruption allegations after leading the organisation since 1998. Although he was later cleared in two trials, FIFA's ethics committee banned him from football.

Infantino succeeded Blatter in 2016 but has faced criticism over several decisions, including proposals to sell part of the World Cup's commercial rights and the introduction of a 'Peace Prize', awarded to US President Donald Trump.

Klopp said FIFA needs a president who puts football's interests first instead of being driven by financial gains.

"Regarding Gianni Infantino, surely the next person to come along can do a better job," Klopp added.

The next FIFA presidential election is scheduled for March 2027. Former Swiss footballer Ramon Vega and Japan's Kozo Tashima have announced plans to challenge Infantino, while former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has also been linked with a potential candidacy.