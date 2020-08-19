WATCH: Asif Ali's match-winning knock for Jamaica Tallawahs in CPL T20

Asif Ali in action. Photo courtesy: CPL T20

Asif Ali is everything you want in a T20 batsman when he's not playing for Pakistan.

The hard-hitting batsman who flourishes in league cricket but flounders in national colours was at it again when representing Jamaica Tallawahs against St Loucia Zouks in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 on Wednesday.

Chasing 159, Asif arrived when Tallawahs were 76-3 and losing their way. From there on, it was all him, as he smashed a 27-ball 47 laced with five boundaries and two sixes.

The Faisalabad-born's blitzkrieg saw his side achieve the target with more than an over to spare as he was deservedly named the player of the match. If only this version of Asif Ali could be replaced by the one that frequently disappointed for Pakistan and has an average of 18.38.

The highlights of Asif's knock can be seen below:





